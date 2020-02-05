Coyote And Badger Pals Caught On Camera Are Like A Disney Movie In The Making

If Disney is interested in making yet another movie about interspecies friendships, boy, do we have an idea. On Monday, Russ McSpadden, a creative media specialist for the Center for Biological Diversity, posted an adorable video on Twitter from the nonprofit Peninsula Open Space Trust in Palo Alto, California, of a coyote and badger who look as if they’re about to embark on an epic adventure.

A coyote and a badger use a culvert as a wildlife crossing to pass under a busy California highway together. Coyotes and badgers are known to hunt together.



🎥Peninsula Open Space Trust pic.twitter.com/oS9BL5JOoK — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) February 4, 2020

The viral video, shot at night, shows the coyote and a badger using a tunnel together. During the 13 seconds of pure adorableness, the playful coyote seems to try to coax the distracted badger to hurry up and follow it into the dark tunnel. The two then walk into the tunnel together, exhibiting a familiarity with one another that would make the viewer think they’re the best of friends. On Tuesday, after the video had already gone viral on Twitter, POST added the video to its Twitter and Facebook accounts, stating that it was captured on one of its wildlife cameras and was “the first time this type of behavior has been captured in the San Francisco Bay Area.” The organization added that scientists have “found both species benefit by hunting together.”