A volunteer taking part in the clinical trials of a promising Covid-19 vaccine has died in Brazil, leading to a number of alarmist headlines and speculation on social media.

Oxford University is in advanced stages of testing an immunisation being developed with AstraZeneca, with volunteers in countries including Brazil, the UK and the US. Scientists have emphasised there is no cause for concern.

The cause

Most importantly, the volunteer is not thought to have received the vaccine and may have been given a placebo.

The trial would have been suspended had the volunteer been given the vaccine, suggesting the person was part of the control group that was given a meningitis jab, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

AstraZeneca said it could not comment on individual cases due to patient confidentiality, but said all due processes had been followed and there were no issues with the trial continuing.

“Without details it’s impossible to know what has happened in this case but as the trial is continuing, I think we can assume the circumstances of the death were such that it was clearly not vaccine related,” Ian Jones, Professor of Virology at the University of Reading, said in a statement issued by independent science publicity group the Science Media Centre.