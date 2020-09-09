COVID-19 Vaccine: AstraZeneca Puts Trial On Hold After Unexplained Illness In One Participant

Ricardo Ceppi via Getty Images Laboratory workers wearing PPE check a screen of a centrifuge machine at the production plant of mAbxience biotechnology company on August 13, 2020 in Garín, Argentina. The Argentina lab, property of Grupo Insud, will co-manufacture with Mexico the coronavirus vaccine created by Oxford University and Swedish-British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday said it has paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study participant. “Our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee,” company spokeswoman Michele Meixell said in an emailed statement. The study is testing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and University of Oxford researchers at various sites, including the United Kingdom, where the illness was reported. The nature of the case and when it happened were not detailed, although the participant is expected to recover, according to Stat News, which first reported the trial was halted due to a “suspected serious adverse reaction.” The U.S. Food and Drug Administration defines that as an adverse event in which evidence suggests a possible relationship to the drug being tested.