COVID-19: India Witnesses Record Single Day Spike In Cases

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

NEW DELHI — India saw the highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to over 3.20 lakh on Sunday, while the toll crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 more deaths, the Health Ministry said.

This is the third day in a row there were more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, which is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic.

There are 1,49,348 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,62,378 people have recovered and a patient has migrated. The total confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 3,20,922, including 9,195 deaths, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

The number of recoveries are more than the active cases as 50.60 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, an official said.

As many as 113 out of the 311 more deaths were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.

There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.

Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported two deaths each.

Of the total 9,195 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 fatalities, followed 1,448 by Gujarat and 1,271 in Delhi.

The toll from the pandemic rose to 463 in West Bengal, 447 in Madhya Pradesh, 397 in Tamil Nadu and 385 in Uttar Pradesh. There have been 282 COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan and 182 in Telangana.