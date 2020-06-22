Ensure Verification Of COVID-19 Cases Within 24 hours: Delhi Govt To District Magistrates

ASSOCIATED PRESS A health worker takes a nasal sample of a woman for the COVID-19 rapid antigen test in New Delhi, June 19, 2020.

NEW DELHI — The Delhi government on Sunday directed all district magistrates to ensure that the daily reported cases of coronavirus are verified within 24 hours and scale up their operations by constituting additional surveillance teams if needed.

The Delhi government had on Saturday issued a revised order stating that coronavirus patients who do not have any comorbidities or require hospitalisation could opt for home isolation.

In a State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting on Saturday, it was decided that the home quarantine system will continue. The decision came a day after LG Anil Baijal ordered mandatory five-day quarantine for all COVID-19 patients.