Think You Have Covid-19? What To Do According to Delhi’s Coronavirus Helpline

Adnan Abidi / Reuters A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature at a residential area in New Delhi in April.

Over the past two months, as India went through different phases of a nationall lockdown, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has been rising each day, with the total number of cases at 19,844 currently.

Delhi is now second/third/fourth in terms of the number of cases in the country, with the latest tally of active cases at 10,893. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has said that 473 people have died so far.

If you live in Delhi, you might be worried because the number of daily cases has gone up by around 1,000 for the past few days. If you've been wondering what to do if you or someone close to you begins exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19, the Delhi government has an extremely self-explanatory WhatsApp helpline (+91 88000 07722). You can just send any message to the number on WhatsApp and you will receive answers to your doubts.

What to do if you have Covid-19 symptoms:

According to the information provided, you should first check what the symptoms are — fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing. You can also get tested if you have come in contact with someone who is Covid-19 positive or has travel history.

The advisory says to follow a “first check, then test” policy. So first, if there are symptoms, according to the Delhi government, you can approach a family doctor, a mohalla clinic or a private or government hospital.

According to the guidelines, if a doctor prescribes a test, you can get tested in a private lab or a Covid clinic (Find the full list here).

You can also call the 1031 helpline for advice and testing information.

If someone is critically sick, and needs to be rushed to hospital the advisory says, DM and CDMO can be called for an ambulance on:

📞 1070

📞 1077

There are also four dedicated helpline numbers that can be called for assistance.

📞 7291000094

📞 7291000071

📞 7291000093

📞 7291000078

What happens if you tests positive?

If the test returns positive, there are three types of facilities you can be admitted to. Mild cases are sent to a Covid Care Centre, moderate cases will be sent to Covid Health Centres and severe cases to Covid Hospitals.

Find a full list of these centres here, here and here.

If you test negative, you will be given medicines for the symptoms and asked to stay home.