Covid-19 Cases In India Cross 1 Million Mark, Deaths 25,000

Covid-19 cases in India on Friday crossed the 1 million mark or 10 lakh cases with 34,956 new patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The number of deaths crossed the 25,000 mark with 687 deaths in one-day. Both the jumps were the highest to be recorded in a day.

According to data from the health ministry, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 1,003,832 and the number of deaths from the disease is 25,602.

The number of active cases is 3,42,473.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest numbers with 2,84,281 cases, followed by 1,56,369 in Tamil Nadu and Delhi in 1,18,645 Delhi.

India stands third in the world, with the United States having the highest number of cases — 3,695,025. The second is Brazil with 2,014,738 cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has tested 1,30,72,718 samples so far.