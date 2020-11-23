India's COVID-19 Vaccine COVAXIN's Final Trials Could End In 2 Months: Harsh Vardhan

SOPA Images via Getty Images In this Photo illustration a logo of Covaxin seen displayed on a smartphone with a COVID-19 coronavirus image in the background.

NEW DELHI — India’s health minister said on Sunday a locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate could complete its final trials in a month or two, raising hopes for a rapid roll-out in a country with the world’s second highest number of infections. The state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and privately-held Bharat Biotech this month started third-stage trials of COVAXIN, in a process that would involve 26,000 volunteers. It is the most advanced Indian experimental vaccine. “We are in the process of developing our indigenous vaccines, in the process of completing our third-phase trials in the next one or two months,” Harsh Vardhan told a web conference on the pandemic. He reiterated the government’s plan was to immunise 200 million to 250 million Indians by July.