Courteney Cox Has A Suggestion For Who Could Be Joey In A Recast 'Friends'

Courteney Cox has two words for anyone interested in recasting “Friends” with younger actors: Timothée Chalamet.

The 55-year-old actor appeared on Kevin Nealon’s YouTube series “Hiking With Kevin” earlier this week, and the pair chatted about her time on the hit NBC show.

Nealon asked at one point who Cox would cast as each of the six main characters if the show were rebooted with younger actors.

“Well, Timothée Chalamet can be Joey,” she said without missing a beat, adding: “He’s so great.”

Joey, of course, is Joey Tribbiani, the goofy actor character on the show played by Matt LeBlanc.

Cox and Nealon also mused that Jonah Hill could be a good fit for David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller. Sadly, they didn’t offer casting options for anyone else.

The duo also discussed the highly anticipated “Friends” reunion that was announced last week.

“So, the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited,” she tells Nealon, continuing:

“We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great. But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s going to be fantastic.”

HBO Max’s chief content officer, Kevin Reilly, announced the reunion by paying homage to how the show titles its episodes, saying in a statement: