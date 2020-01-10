Courteney Cox And Daughter Whip Out Major Moves In TikTok Dance Debut

It’s been more than 20 years since we first saw “The One With The Routine,” but Courteney Cox has clearly still got the moves.

The “Friends” star and her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette performed a choreographed dance routine on TikTok, which Cox then posted to Instagram this week.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” she wrote.