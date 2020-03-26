Coronavirus Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore Relief Package For Poor

File Photo/Getty Images Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to media on Cabinet decisions, at PIB Conference Hall, Shastri Bhawan on March 4, 2020 in New Delhi.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 600 on Wednesday with active COVID-19 cases at 593 while 43 people have been cured, discharged or migrated, while 13 have died, as of 10.15 am on Thursday. Maharashtra is still reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 121, including three foreign nationals, followed by Kerala which has recorded 110 cases, including eight foreign nationals. Here are the updates from today: 1. Relief package announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman with immediate effect What Sitharaman announced: — Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor and for migrant workers via cash transfer and food subsidy. — Three months of Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover each for doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers. Insurance cover will benefit 20 lakh people. — For the poor, in addition to 5kg they already get through PDF, 5 more kg of rice or wheat for free per person per month and 1kg of pulses of their choice for per household. This will benefit 80 crore people. They can avail this in 2 instalments. — Additional wage of Rs 2000 per worker under MGNREGA, which is to benefit 5 crore families. MNREGA workers wage increased from R.182 to 202 per day. — Rs 2,000 to be transferred to farmers in first week of April under PM Kishan Yojana, to benefit 8.69 crore farmers — 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders to get an ex-gratia amount of Rs 500 per month for next three months — Free cylinders for 3 months for 8.3 crore BPL families covered under Ujjwala scheme — Collateral-free loans for women’s self-help groups doubled to Rs 20 lakh, to benefit 7 crore households — One time ex-gratia of Rs 2000 to 3 crore poor senior citizens, poor widows and the disabled through direct benefit transfer — EPF contribution by the Employee and Employer (total 24%) will be paid for the next 3 months by the government. This is for all those establishments which have 100 employees and 90% of those employees earn less than Rs.15,000/month. — Govt ready to amend the regulation of EPF so that workers can draw upto 75% non-refundable advance from credit in PF account or 3 months salary, whichever is lower. This will benefit 4.8 crore workers. — Govt to allow staff in 4 lakh companies to withdraw fund from their EPF account on non refundable basis — Welfare for building and construction workers, registered 3.5 crore workers to be benefited, Central Govt has given orders to State Govts to use fund (Rs31,000 crore) to provide relief, — Centre to request state govts to use the District Mineral Fund to augment medical testing, screening and providing health attention. 2. Delhi to test all healthcare workers involved in COVID-19 treatment Indian Express’s Astha Saxena reports:

#IMPORTANT Delhi govt has decided to test all the healthcare workers who are directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients @IndianExpress — Astha Saxena (@Asthasaxena88) March 26, 2020

3. Sonia Gandhi writes to Modi with lockdown suggestions Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has written to PM Modi extending support to the 21-day lockdown. She has sought measures to protect doctors, paramedics and ease supply chain for essentials. The Centre might consider deferring all EMIs for 6 months and interest charged by banks for this period may consequently be waived, she wrote. All loan instalment deductions from salaries of government employees may also be deferred for six months, Gandhi said.

Congress President & CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes a letter to PM Modi with suggestions that the govt should immediately undertake in this lockdown period. pic.twitter.com/YGsjUUFGKe — Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2020