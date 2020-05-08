West Bengal Sees 92 New Covid-19 Cases, 7 Deaths; Test Kit By State Researchers Gets ICMR Nod

NurPhoto via Getty Images A man buys alcohol from a shop in Kolkata during the Covid-19 lockdown on May 7, 2020.

West Bengal saw a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases on Thursday will 92 people testing positive for the new coronavirus, and seven people died.

According to the state government numbers, which doesn’t include deaths of those who had co-morbidities, the death toll in the state was at 79.

However, Union health ministry data showed the number of deaths in West Bengal at 151, counting the 72 deaths that the state government has categorised as “deaths from co-morbidities”.

Increase in cases

The sharp increase of Covid-19 cases in the state took the number of active cases to 1,101.

The total number of cases reported in the state was 1,548.

PTI quoted health department sources as saying that among the new cases were two pregnant women admitted to the KPC Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

An officer at Jorasanko police station also tested positive for the virus and was shifted to a private hospital for treatment, the sources said.

Among those who died five were from Kolkata and two from the North 24 Parganas district.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, describing the pattern of the spread of the disease said, “We have noticed that the disease is spreading in areas like Burrabazar, Jorashanko, Posta and Koley Market. Accordingly, we have taken a decision to control the movement of trucks in these areas. In Belgachia, we have seen the successful implementation of certain steps to contain the disease. We are looking into the option of implementing the same in other areas.”

However, the state government claimed that West Bengal was doing better than many other states.

Junior health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya was quoted by The Telegraph as saying, “Despite all the negative propaganda, aimed solely at maligning Bengal, there is little cause for worry from the Bengal numbers, especially when you compare with most of the other big states.”