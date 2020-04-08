2 Tablighi Jamaat Members Booked For Attempted Murder After Avoiding Covid-19 Test: 5 Updates From Today

Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters Workers wearing protective suits disinfect the exterior of a passenger train after it was converted into an isolation facility, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 6, 2020.

India had 5,192 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and at least 162 deaths, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Tuesday 9.45 PM showed.

The Union Health Ministry’s update on Wednesday put confirmed cases at 5,194, of which active cases were 4,643 and the death toll was 149.

What You Need To Know Today:

1. Two Tablighi Jamaat Members Booked For Attempted Murder For Avoiding Tests

Two members of the Tablighi Jamaat were booked for attempt to murder in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Tuesday after they allegedly avoided getting themselves tested for coronavirus.

“Their friend had tested positive for COVID-19. Still, they deliberately hid themselves from the administration to avoid being tested despite repeated appeals and warnings, thus endangering their own lives and those around them,” DGP (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said.

The DGP said they traced them with the help of electronic surveillance and booked them under Section 307 of the IPC.

2. Gujarat To Supply Hydroxychloroquine To The US

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said three companies from the state will export hydroxychloroquine to the United States.

In an interview to a private radio station, Rupani said his government has kept aside 1 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets to deal with any eventuality.

“Three Gujarat-based companies have already started production of that drug to be supplied to the US. To be on the safer side, we have kept aside 1 crore tablet for our own use,” the CM said.

3. 14-Month-Old Baby Dies In Jamnagar

A 14-month-old baby boy, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district on April 5, died of multiple organ failure on Tuesday, officials said.



The toddler, son of a migrant labourer-couple having no recent travel history, died in the evening at a government hospital in Jamnagar, said an official release.

He was in critical condition ever since he was admitted to the hospital, it said.



The boy, who tested positive for coronavirus two days ago, was as on ventilator support. He is the youngest patient to succumb to COVID-19 in Gujarat.

4. Death Toll In New York State Crosses 5,000

New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths, its biggest one-day jump yet, for a statewide toll of nearly 5,500, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

“A lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers,” he said.

But in an encouraging sign, the governor said hospital admissions and the number of those receiving breathing tubes are dropping, indicating that social distancing measures are succeeding.

And alarming as the one-day increase in deaths might sound, the governor said that’s a “lagging indicator,” reflecting people who had been hospitalised before this week. Over the past several days, in fact, the number of deaths in New York appeared to be levelling off.

Across the U.S., the death toll neared 13,000, with close to 400,000 confirmed infections. (AP)

5. Trump Accuses WHO OF Being China-Centric During Pandemic

US President Donald Trump said he would put a hold on America’s funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of becoming China-centric during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see. It’s a great thing if it works. But when they call every shot wrong, that’s no good,” Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference.

“We pay for a majority or the biggest portion of their money. They actually criticised and disagreed with my travel ban at the time I did it. They were wrong. They’ve been wrong about a lot of things. They had a lot of information early and they didn’t want to — they’re very — they seem to be very China centric, Trump charged during his news conference.