5 Things About Coronavirus You Need To Know Today

MANJUNATH KIRAN via Getty Images Medical staff cheer as an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter drops flower petals over the Victoria Hospital to pay tribute to 'frontline warriors' fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangalore on May 3, 2020. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

India’s COVID-19 cases have climbed to 39,980 as of 2:19pm on Sunday, 3 May 2020, while the death toll has risen to 1,301, the union healthy ministry said. The ministry added that the number of active cases is 28,046, while 10,632 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. 5. Migrant workers journey home Reports of special trains transporting migrants home continue to pour in from different states and stops as the government has allowed millions of stranded workers to return home after 6 weeks of lockdown.

Special train carrying 1,150 migrant workers who were stranded in Kerala due to #lockdown arrives in Odisha's Ganjam district: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2020

The first special train carrying stranded UP migrant workers reached Lucknow from Maharashtra's Nashik via Jhansi and Kanpur — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2020

4. CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed The five-story headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force, located on Delhi’s Lodhi Road, have been sealed after a personal staff member of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. Another 1,200 students who were also stuck in Kota are in a train which reached Jharkhand today.

Lockdown: Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand; officials welcome them with flowers, food — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2020