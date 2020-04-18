Coronavirus In West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Says 'Enough Is Enough', Warns Of Armed Forces In Red Zones

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR via Getty Images West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gestures as she distributes face masks during a surprise visit to a ration shop in Kolkata on April 17, 2020.

Find all our coronavirus coverage here. The West Bengal government said on Friday that 22 new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 162. The death toll in the state remained at 10. The Telegraph quoted state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha as saying, “To Thursday’s 144 total active positive cases, there was an addition of 22 new Covid-19 positive cases. There were four persons released following recovery. So, the total active Covid-19 positive cases, as on Friday, is 162.” He said, according to the report in The Telegraph, that a total of 55 people had recovered and this included the four people he mentioned on Friday. The Union health ministry, however, put the total number of cases in the state at 287 as of Saturday morning. Mamata wants armed forces in ‘red zones’ ‘Red zones’ denoted by the Union health ministry are those areas that have a high number of coronavirus cases and major outbreaks. According to the health ministry four districts in West Bengal come under the category — Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur and North 24 Paraganas. Anandabazaar.com reported chief minister Mamata Banerjee as saying, “Enough is enough. There will be a total lockdown. If needed armed forces will be deployed in Howrah. Police will become more strict in Kolkata. Now one will be allowed to leave their homes. If needed the police will deliver food and essentials to people’s homes.”

Banerjee reportedly described Howrah as a “very sensitive zone” and urged people there to stay indoors and not gather at marketplaces. She reiterated that if the outbreak could not be contained in these ‘red zones’, it will lead to community transmission. “I urge the people of Howrah to stay at home. Otherwise, we will not be able to contain it (COVID-19). The situation is alarming (in Howrah). As of now, the transmission is restricted within families, but if community transmission begins, it will lead to a major problem,” a PTI report quoted Banerjee as saying during a video conference with district officials and senior police personnel. “I’m telling this clearly... if needed, deploy armed police in those areas at least for 7 to 10 days. Markets in Howrah will have to be closed by noon,” Banerjee reportedly told officials. Banerjee said that Kolkata was also a ‘red zone’ and had to be brought down into an orange zone and then to green zone.

“I don’t want to see huge gatherings inside market places. Nobody will be allowed entry to markets without a mask. Mamata Banerjee

Expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the chief minister said the situation, if not dealt with immediately, could lead to disastrous consequences. “I don’t want to see huge gatherings inside market places. Nobody will be allowed entry to markets without a mask. People must use sanitiser before entering shops,” she stated. The CM asked administration officials in Howrah to take initiatives to bring the district to ‘orange zone’ from ‘red zone’ over the next 14 days. Banerjee also directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma to depute armed policemen at the red zones in the north and the central parts of the city. “But we must not be complacent. We have to be alert and take all precautionary measures,” she said. Banerjee also asked the administration in the bordering districts to be alert and keep a check on the entry of people, especially from Bihar and Jharkhand. She also advised district magistrates and superintendents of police to regularly visit hospitals and keep an eye on distribution of food grains at ration shops.

