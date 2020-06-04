West Bengal Says Priority Is To Bring Down Covid-19 Deaths; Mamata Banerjee Takes On Critics

ASSOCIATED PRESS A masked Indian commuter speaks on a mobile phone as he travels in an interstate bus in Kolkata, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 340 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 more deaths from the novel coronavirus.

While the government has said that the number of cases are likely to increase in the coming days, the government has said that the foremost priority now was to decrease the number of deaths in the state.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at her opponents on Wednesday asking why migrant workers were not brought back earlier, while saying they were trying to provoke those returning to the state.

Amid lack of private buses in the state, that make up for much of the fleet of the state’s public transport, the government set up a panel to review fares.

3,583 active cases

The bulletin by the West Bengal government on Wednesday said that active cases had risen to 3,583 after the state recorded 340 new Covid-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state stood at 6,508.

The bulletin said that the total number of deaths was at 273, after 10 more people died in the state of the novel coronavirus. This was without counting the death of 72 Covid-19 patients that the state said was due to co-morbidities, and that the Covid-19 was only incidental.

The Union health ministry put the total death toll in West Bengal from Covid-19 at 345, counting those 72 deaths.

The bulletin said that so far 2,580 people have been cured of the disease.