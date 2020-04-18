PIL In SC Seeks Safe Travels For Migrant Workers, COVID-19 Deaths Reach 480: 6 Things You Need To Know Today

NOAH SEELAM via Getty Images A traffic officer stands beside a coronavirus-themed globe at a traffic junction as he checks commuters travelling in Hyderabad, on April 18, 2020.

The PIL also asked the states to provide transportation for the migrants to return home.

ANI reported that a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court on Saturday sought permission for migrant labourers who have tested positive for COVID-19 to return home.

Meanwhile in Delhi number of containment zones increased and Gujarat has decided to carry out plasma transfusion.

A PIL in the Supreme Court sought safe travels for migrant workers who have borne the brunt of the lockdown and have been stuck, without transportation to go home.

The website says that 1,991 people have been cured or discharged.

The Union health ministry said on Saturday that the COVID-19 death toll in India had risen to 480 and the total number of cases was at 14,378. The number of active cases in the country, as per the health ministry website, was at 11,906.

Public Interest Litigation filed in Supreme Court seeking permission to return home for those migrant labourers, who test negative for #COVID19 . The PIL also states 'government should allow for their safe travel to their hometowns & villages & provide necessary transportation". pic.twitter.com/YxwIFwqsPc

2. Kerala Man Recovers From COVID-19, Dies Of Other Complications

An 85-year- old COVID-19 patient, who was declared cured and was under treatment for kidney and heart related ailments, died early Saturday at a government hospital in Malappuram.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said the patient had been cured of the disease and had been suffering from old age problemsbesides heart and kidney ailments.

All three results of his samples had returned negative, she told reporters in the state capital.

Theoctogenerian was undergoing treatment for heart and kidneyailments and had suffered acardiac arrest on Apr 13 and kidney failure the next day and was on dialysis, she said.

Malappuram District Collector Jafar Malik told PTIthat the patient had been declared cured of the viral infection after his last three samples taken on April 7, 10 and 13 came out negative.

“He was under observation in the ICU and in the last two days there were lot of complications.

Due to his age and earlier diseases the doctors tried their best,but he expired at 4 this morning. It is not a Covid-19 death.”

3. 28 Deaths Reported Since Friday Evening, Death Toll At

According to a report in PTI, the Union health ministry has said that 28 deaths have been reported since Friday evening ― 12 from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, three from Gujarat, one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.

Of the total 480 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 201 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 69, Delhi at 42, Gujarat at 41 and Telengana at 18.

Tamil Nadu has reported 15 deaths while Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have reported 14 fatalities each. Punjab and Karnataka have reported 13 deaths each. Rajasthan has registered 11 deaths while West Bengal has reported 10 deaths fatalities.

Five persons have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand and Bihar have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry’s data updated in the morning.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 3,323, followed by Delhi at 1,707, Tamil Nadu at 1,323 and Madhya Pradesh at 1,310.

COVID-19 cases have gone up to 1,229 in Rajasthan, 1,099 in Gujarat and 849 in Uttar Pradesh.

Telengana has 766 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 572 and Kerala at 396.

4. 21 Navy Officers Test Positive In Mumbai

Reports say that 21 officers of the India Navy have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai.

NDTV reported that they have been quarantined in the naval hospital in Mumbai and that an massive operation was on to find the people they have come in contact with.

“A total of 21 serving personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19 within naval premises at Mumbai. This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment,” the Navy said in a statement according to PTI.

There has been no case of coronavirus onboard any of the ships and submarines of the Indian Navy.