308 Dead, 9,152 Positive COVID-19 Cases So Far: 5 Things You Need To Know Today

Hindustan Times via Getty Images People maintain social distance at a food distribution by Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk on day 19 of the 21 day nationwide lockdown on April 12, 2020 in New Delhi.

It is unlikely that the 21-day lockdown will be lifted tomorrow as India inched closer to almost 8,000 COVID-19 cases in the country. According to data on the union health ministry website, India at the moment has 7,987 cases and 308 people have died. So far, 856 people have been discharged. So far India has had 9,152 positive coronavirus cases since January, when the first cases was detected. Here are the updates for today: 1. Man Under Observation For Coronavirus Jumps To Death In Greater Noida A 32-year-old man who was under observation for coronavirus on Sunday jumped to death from the seventh floor of a Greater Noida private college where he was put in quarantine, officials said. His test results were awaited, said District Magistrate Suhas L Y. The man was kept at the quarantine centre in Galgotia Engineering College in Greater Noida. The DM said he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter, to be conducted by the Additional District Magistrate (Administration).

2. 4 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death In Mumbai’s Dharavi Reports say that one person died and four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai’s Dharavi, taking the total number of cases to 47. So far five people have died in Dharavi, a slum in Mumbai that is home to more than a million people. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said that three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi. Besides, samples of a 60-year-old man from Nehru chawl, who died at Sion Hospital, came out positive for the viral disease, the BMC official said. “High risk contact tracing is being done,” he was quoted by PTI as saying. 3. Delhi Now Has 43 Containment Zones Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday evening that 10 more containment zones had been added in the city, taking the total number of such zones to 43. Kerjriwal also announced a massive sanitisation drive in the COVID-19 affected and high-risk areas, classified as red and orange zones respectively. PTI reported that according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi’s Health department, the number of coronavirus cases in the city has risen to 1,154 in while the death toll reached 24, with five fresh fatalities. Addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal said 10 technologically-advanced machines from Japan along with 50 Delhi Jal Board sanitisation machines will be used as part of sanitisation drive under ‘Operation SHIELD’ from Monday. The operation launched by the AAP government has been successful in Dilshad Garden in northeast Delhi which was a hotspot until now. “No new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Dilshad Garden in the last 10 days due to Operation SHIELD,” he said. Sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking are the key aspects of ‘SHIELD’ in any containment area.

#FLASH



Delhi has ADDED 10 NEW CONTAINMENT ZONES



List attached pic.twitter.com/ykkN900yVa — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) April 12, 2020

4. Iran Evacuuees Go Home In some positive news, 44 Indian evacuees from Iran, who had been quarantined in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar at an Indian Navy facility have all returned home. They were in quarantine for 30 days.

44 Indian evacuees from Iran who were quarantined at the Indian Navy's facility at Ghatkopar, Mumbai have returned to their homes in J&K's Srinagar after completing 30 days at the facility and testing negative for COVID19. They were quarantined at the facility on March 13. pic.twitter.com/WQwqzWHxl8 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020