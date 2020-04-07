Govt Says No Decision On Extending National Lockdown Yet: 8 Updates From Today

The Central government said on Tuesday no decision had been taken on extending the 21-day lockdown which is scheduled to end on April 14, after reports said it had been requested by state governments and experts.
India currently has nearly 4,000 coronavirus patients under treatment in the country.
The health ministry’s update on Tuesday said there were 3,981 active cases among the 4,421 who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the country.
The death toll has risen to 114.
Globally, the reported Covid-19 cases have exceeded more than 1.27 million and 70,395 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
What you need to know today:
1. Delhi Govt To Start Massive Testing
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government had prepared a 5-step plan that involved carrying out one lakh tests in hotspots, similar to South Korea’s mass testing.
Rapid testing will be carried out in Nizamuddin Markaz and Dilshad Garden, Kejriwal said. He also said the Delhi Police has been asked to help ensure people told self-quarantine are actually following rules.
“We have submitted 2,000 numbers of the Markaz members to the police. Based on the tracing of these numbers, we will seal and lock down affected areas,” Kejriwal said at the press briefing.
2. Odisha Reports First Death
Hindustan Times reports that a 72-year-old man from Odisha’s Jharpada is the state’s death due to coronavirus.
The man was undergoing treatment AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and died on Monday, became the state’s first coronavirus disease victim.
The result of his samples came back positive on Tuesday.
3. Two More Test Positive in Mumbai’s Dharavi
Dr Baliga Nagar of Dharavi was sealed after two more people tested positive for Covid-19 there.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said it has identified ten people who had stayed in Dharavi after attending the Tablighi Jamaat meeting and then left for Kerala.
The Kerala Police has been appraised of their details, they said.
3. India Lifts Ban On Export Of Hydroxychloroquine After Trump Talks Of ‘Retaliation’
A day after US President Donald Trump said that India could face retaliation if it doesn’t clear the exports of hydroxychloroquine, the Central government said it had lifted its ban on export of the drug “in view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic”
On Monday, Trump said that India has been taking advantage of the US on trade for many years and he would be surprised if the country was to stop export of hydroxychloroquine to the US.
Hydroxychloroquine tablet is used to prevent and treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, among other ailments. The drug is seen as to offer a viable therapeutic solution to coronavirus, though experts say there isn’t evidence on its efficacy.
4. Suspend Central Delhi Beautification Project, Transfer PM-Cares Funds To PM Relief Fund: Sonia Gandhi Tells Modi
5. Kerala CM Writes To Modi, Maharashtra CM On Nurses Testing Positive In Delhi And Mumbai
The Kerala government requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into reports of nurses from the state getting infected with COVID-19 in Delhi and Maharashtra allegedly due to lack of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to Modi seeking his “attention to the situation”, an official said.
Pinarayi Vijayan said in the letter to his Maharashtra counterpart, “Unfortunately, we are now hearing the news that a number of nurses are tested as positive for the coronavirus in your state especially in Mumbai. We are receiving frantic telephone calls from them and their family members. Many of them are informing us that there is a lack of adequate precaution to prevent the contagion of the disease. It is understood that nurses tested positive for COVID 19 and others are accommodated in the same space”
He has urged Uddhav Thackeray to take immediate action to alleviate the concerns of the nurses, many of whom are from Kerala.
6. 10-Month-Old Baby Recovers In Tamil Nadu
The NewsMinute reports that 10-month-old baby, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 29 in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, has recovered and been discharged from the hospital. The child was diagnosed with the virus nine days ago and was being treated at ESI Hospital. The child’s mother, grandmother and their domestic people are among five patients who were discharged on Monday.
7. British PM Boris Johnson In ICU
Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street confirmed on Monday evening. The British prime minister is understood to be conscious and was moved at about 7pm as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab will “deputise where necessary” while the prime minister is battling Covid-19, a No.10 spokesperson said.
8. China Reports No New Deaths For First Time Since Jan
China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the National Health Commission said.
Cases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a second wave of infections brought in from overseas, with health officials reporting nearly 1,000 imported cases in total. (AFP)