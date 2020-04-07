Govt Says No Decision On Extending National Lockdown Yet: 8 Updates From Today

Hindustan Times via Getty Images People wait to collect food at a food distribution on day thirteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, at New Ashok Nagar on April 6, 2020 in New Delhi.

The Central government said on Tuesday no decision had been taken on extending the 21-day lockdown which is scheduled to end on April 14, after reports said it had been requested by state governments and experts. India currently has nearly 4,000 coronavirus patients under treatment in the country. The health ministry’s update on Tuesday said there were 3,981 active cases among the 4,421 who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the country. The death toll has risen to 114. Globally, the reported Covid-19 cases have exceeded more than 1.27 million and 70,395 have died, according to a Reuters tally. What you need to know today: 1. Delhi Govt To Start Massive Testing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government had prepared a 5-step plan that involved carrying out one lakh tests in hotspots, similar to South Korea’s mass testing. Rapid testing will be carried out in Nizamuddin Markaz and Dilshad Garden, Kejriwal said. He also said the Delhi Police has been asked to help ensure people told self-quarantine are actually following rules. “We have submitted 2,000 numbers of the Markaz members to the police. Based on the tracing of these numbers, we will seal and lock down affected areas,” Kejriwal said at the press briefing.

"We were facing shortage of PPE kits, have received some assistance from centre in this regard. The problem is solved for now": Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.#COVID19#CoronavirusLockdown#CoronavirusOutbreak — NDTV (@ndtv) April 7, 2020

2. Odisha Reports First Death Hindustan Times reports that a 72-year-old man from Odisha’s Jharpada is the state’s death due to coronavirus. The man was undergoing treatment AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and died on Monday, became the state’s first coronavirus disease victim. The result of his samples came back positive on Tuesday. 3. Two More Test Positive in Mumbai’s Dharavi Dr Baliga Nagar of Dharavi was sealed after two more people tested positive for Covid-19 there. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said it has identified ten people who had stayed in Dharavi after attending the Tablighi Jamaat meeting and then left for Kerala. The Kerala Police has been appraised of their details, they said.

Mumbai: 2 more positive cases found in Dharavi - father & brother of the 2nd positive case here. Dr Baliga Nagar area of Dharavi has been sealed. Contact tracing of the new cases is being done. Total #Coronavirus positive cases in Dharavi now stand at 7 (including 1 death). pic.twitter.com/LP2lVkF0ZH — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

3. India Lifts Ban On Export Of Hydroxychloroquine After Trump Talks Of ‘Retaliation’ A day after US President Donald Trump said that India could face retaliation if it doesn’t clear the exports of hydroxychloroquine, the Central government said it had lifted its ban on export of the drug “in view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic” On Monday, Trump said that India has been taking advantage of the US on trade for many years and he would be surprised if the country was to stop export of hydroxychloroquine to the US. Hydroxychloroquine tablet is used to prevent and treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, among other ailments. The drug is seen as to offer a viable therapeutic solution to coronavirus, though experts say there isn’t evidence on its efficacy. 4. Suspend Central Delhi Beautification Project, Transfer PM-Cares Funds To PM Relief Fund: Sonia Gandhi Tells Modi

Congress President and CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi suggesting various measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/77MzCYiokl — Congress (@INCIndia) April 7, 2020