Second Person In Dharavi Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Shamli Man Dies By Suicide: 8 Things To Know Today

The news agency tweeted that the 52-year-old is a BMC sanitation worker posted in Dharavi, but was a resident of Worli. His family members and 23 colleagues been advised to go into quarantine.

ANI reports that even as one person the person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi has died, another person connected to the area has tested positive.

On Thursday morning, the health ministry said the number of active Covid-19 cases in India had risen to 1,764 from 1,649 on Wednesday night.

India on Wednesday saw the biggest jump in novel coronavirus cases in a single day with 437 new patients reported across the country. The death till stands at 151.

The 52-year-old man who tested positive had developed symptoms and was advised by BMC officials to get treatment. His condition is stable. His family members & 23 colleagues have been advised to quarantine: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official https://t.co/Yp2CBrE91d

ANI reported that he was admitted in the quarantine ward of the district hospital in Shamli and his test results are awaited.

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, who had COVID-19 symptoms, died by suicide.

A #COVID19 symptomatic man has committed suicide in quarantine ward of a hospital in Shamli district. His report is awaited. Further investigation is underway: District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur pic.twitter.com/n6r3t4JwxZ

3. Health Workers Attacked In MP

Locals at Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore attacked health workers, pelting stones at them when they came to their area to screen residents for the novel coronavirus.

NDTV reported that two doctors were injured in the incident and had to be rescued by the police.

ANI reported that a case has been registered against in the incident/

4. Padma Shri awardee Nirmal Singh dies of Covid-19

Padma Shri awardee and former ‘Hazuri Raagi’ at the Golden Temple who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Amritsar died early Thursday morning, taking the COVID-19-related death toll to five in the state, a health official said.

The 62-year-old ‘Gurbani’ exponent had recently returned from abroad and tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the official told PTI.



Principal, Government Medical College, Sujata Sharma said his condition started deteriorating on Wednesday evening and he was put on ventilator support. He died at 4:30 AM on Thursday.

According to officials, he had held a large ‘sammelan’ (religious gathering) in Delhi and some other places after he returned from abroad.

He had also performed a ‘kirtan’ at a house in Chandigarh on March 19 along with his family members and other relatives.

5. Dharavi resident dies of coronavirus, building sealed

A 46-year-old resident of Dharavi area of Mumbai who had contracted coronavirus died on Wednesday evening, prompting the civic authorities to seal the building where he lived.

The man, who lived in a building constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, had no foreign travel history, a health official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

After he died at nearby government-run Sion Hospital, some 300 tenements in the building and around 30 shops were cordoned off by police, PTI reported. Residents of the building were quarantined at home.

The deceased had a garment shop at AKG Nagar in Dharavi, the official said.

6. Global death toll over 45,700

More than 935,000 people have been infected across the world and over 46,900 have died, in 187 countries and territories globally since the pandemic emerged in China late last year, according to a Reuters tally on Thursday.

Italy with 110,574 detected cases has the highest number of fatalities with 13,155 deaths. Spain has 102,136 cases including 9,053 deaths.

Italy will extend lockdown restrictions to April 13, as data from this week suggests a slowdown of growth in total cases, though its national health institute says official death toll could be underestimated.

7. Songwriter Adam Schlesinger dies at 52

Songwriter Adam Schlesinger died Wednesday from complications of the coronavirus. He was 52.