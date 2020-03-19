Coronavirus UPDATES: Laundry staff at Maharashtra Hospital Refuses To Wash Clothes From Isolation Ward

Hindustan Times via Getty Images People wears face mask to protect from Coronavirus at Andheri Metro station, on March 17, 2020 in Mumbai.

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus cases were reported in India on Wednesday, the first case in the armed forces prompted the army to further strengthen its check and prevention mechanism by taking additional steps, including checking soldiers for flu symptoms on their return from leave. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will address the nation on the outbreak on Thursday evening, and ways to contain it, The CBSE and ICSE postponed class 10 and 12 board exams and said the examination will be rescheduled after March 31. The HRD Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA) also postponed the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main) for admission to IITs and engineering colleges. Coronavirus: Symptoms, Prevention, Helplines, All You Need To Know How Long Coronavirus Lives On Clothes, And How To Wash Them What The Govt’s Coronavirus Advisory Means By ‘Home Quarantine’ Here are the day’s updates: 12.21 pm: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Indira Verma tests positive Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Her diagnosis comes two days after fellow “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju also said that he tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the epic HBO series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

12.18 pm: Laundry staff at Maharashtra hospital refuses to wash clothes from isolation ward Laundry service staff at a government medical college in Yavatmal refused to wash clothes from the isolation ward which has three Covid-19 patients and another four under observation, PTI reported The ward staff on Monday gave the isolation ward clothes like bedsheets, curtains etc for cleaning to the ‘dhobi’, who also washes clothes of other wards. However, people responsible for cleaning the clothes refused to wash the clothes belonging to isolation ward fearing infection from them.



12.16 pm: Another patient in Karnataka, total 15 in state A fresh novel coronavirus case was reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 15 in the State, Health Minister B Sriramulu said. This is the first COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kodagu, he said. “This person had returned from Saudi Arabia after a trip. He has been admitted in a designated isolated hospital for treatment and observation,” the Minister tweeted. 12.11 pm: Chhattisgarh reports first case

Chhattisgarh Health Min TS Singh Deo: A 24-year-old woman has tested positive for #Coronavirus in Raipur; she has travel history to London. She arrived in India on March 15. Her family members have been directed to home quarantine themselves; none have shown any symptom till now. pic.twitter.com/w6gPlUfI7E — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

12.05 pm: Karnataka will stamp passengers to identify people to be quarantined Indian Express reporter Ralph Alec Arakal says:

#Karnataka to follow #Maharashtra model; health officials to palm-stamp passengers from #COVD19-affected countries to identify, segregate and quarantine them. This will continue till April 15. @IndianExpresspic.twitter.com/bTVv3826d7 — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) March 18, 2020

11.53 am: Religious leaders cooperating in controlling crowd, says Kerala CM Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has issued a circular to control crowd in churches while the Kozhikode Pattalam mosque committee had said that Jumuah prayers in the mosque will be temporarily stopped. Religious organisations in Pathanamthitta have decided no more than ten people will be allowed to enter any worship centre while Kodungallur temple authorities said they would take steps to reduce crowds at the temple’s Bharani festival, Mathrubhumi reported. 11.49 am: 25 million jobs could be lost worldwide, says UN agency Nearly 25 million jobs could be lost worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, but an internationally coordinated policy response can help lower the impact on global unemployment, according to a UN agency. The International Labour Organization (ILO) has called for urgent, large-scale and coordinated measures across three pillars - protecting workers in the workplace, stimulating the economy and employment, and supporting jobs and incomes. The ILO said these measures include extending social protection, supporting employment retention (i.e short-time work, paid leave, other subsidies), and financial and tax relief, including for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.



11.25 am: Swiggy and Zomato begin contactless delivery Food delivery services Swiggy and Zomato have started contactless delivery on online orders in which delivery partners will the food outside the door on a clean surface.

The ‘contactless’ delivery feature is now live in 15+ cities ⁦@ZomatoIN⁩ pic.twitter.com/vlYZWrkOFW — Durga Raghunath (@durgaraghunath) March 18, 2020

11.01 am: Case against two Maharashtra doctors for claiming to cure coronavirus

Maharashtra: Case registered against two doctors in Vasai and Nala Sopara for putting up hoardings outside their clinics, claiming to cure #Coronavirus. Further investigation underway. — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

10.53 am: No positive results among 826 samples tested for far, says ICMR ICMR says it has been testing random samples to rule out community transmission in India. Of 826 samples tested so far, none are positive, the council told ANI. Yogesh Jain, co-founder of Jan Swasthya Sahyog, wrote in The Caravan that the ICMR had not disclosed crucial information about these samples “without which it is difficult to accept its conclusion at face value.” “For instance, there is no clarity on the nature of these samples taken by the ICMR. It is unclear whether they represent an adequate sampling of cases that were likely to be the COVID disease. Similarly, it is also unclear whether the samples comprise an adequate sample size,” he says. 10.49 am: ICSE class 10 and 12 exams postponed The ICSE board has postponed class 10 and 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus threat, Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said on Thursday. 10.32 am: Chandigarh reports its first Coronavirus case The Chandigarh health department confirmed the city’s first positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday night, Indian Express reported. The patient, a 23-year-old woman who returned from England on Sunday, has been admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. 10.18 am: Two more patients in Mumbai, total 47 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Ministry: A 22-yr-old woman tested positive for #COVID19 in Mumbai; has travel history to United Kingdom. One more person, a 49-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar tested positive today; has travel history to Dubai. Total no. of positive cases reaches 47 in state. pic.twitter.com/5yMVzlaSMD — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

9.59 am: Total 155 trains cancelled by Railways Railways has cancelled 84 more trains taking total number to 155, officials told PTI. The trains will remain cancelled from March 20-31 in view of coronavirus outbreak. All passengers having tickets in cancelled trains are being informed about it individually, railway officials said. 9.44 am: Tamil Nadu launches portal for self-reporting The Tamil Nadu Health Department has launched a web portal http://stopcoronatn.in for all information on COVID-19 in the state. The website also has a tab for people to self report. According to The NewsMinute, people with travel history or symptoms of COVID-19 can use the portal to inform authorities about their condition and a 24x7 control room will get in touch with them. 9.40 am: Kashmir Valley records first case The Kashmir Valley has recorded its first case of covid-19 in Srinagar, mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Junaid Azim Mattu said.

Urge all residents who might have come in contact with the #COVID2019 positive case in #Srinagar to report to their nearest health facilities or contact the control room at 2457552 or 2457543 or 9419028251 or 9419028242 or 9419014723 — this is VITAL and not to be ignored. — Mayor of Srinagar (@MayorofS) March 19, 2020

9.32 am: Amazon confirms first known coronavirus case in U.S. warehouse A worker at an Amazon warehouse in Queens, New York, has tested positive for COVID-19, The Atlantic reported on Wednesday. It’s believed to be the first confirmed coronavirus case in an Amazon warehouse in the U.S. Earlier, two office workers at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters tested positive for the disease. As The Atlantic noted, the new warehouse case is the “realisation of a major threat to Amazon’s operations. Millions of people across the nation are cloistered inside their homes, many of them relying on the company to provide basic goods. Amazon is already struggling to meet demand, and some employees feel they’re being unfairly endangered by working in warehouses filled with other workers.” — Dominique Mosbergen 9.17 am: 166 patients in India, says health ministry’s latest update

Health ministry Coronavirus patients in India