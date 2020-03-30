LATEST On Coronavirus: 8 Things You Need To Know Today

SOPA Images via Getty Images A woman with her belongings walking towards Laxmi nagar train station, leaving Delhi for her village, during the nationwide lock down.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India crossed the 1,000-mark over the weekend with the Union health ministry reporting 1071 cases on Monday of which 942 were active. The death toll was 29, according to the ministry’s update as of 10.30 am on March 30. What you need to know 1. ‘Limited community transmission’ in India The Union health ministry admitted India’s current phase of COVID-19 pandemic was “local transmission and limited community transmission”. This confirmation came in a document released by the ministry on Sunday on the standard operating procedure for transporting a suspect/confirmed case of COVID-19. 2. No Covid-19 updates from ICMR anymore The Indian Council of Medical Research, the medical body at the forefront of fighting the novel coronavirus in the country, said it will no longer release data on the cases. An official told NDTV’s Arvind Gunasekar that ICMR has been asked to shared the data with the health ministry which will release it twice a day.

ICMR will not give #Covid19 cases updates anymore. It has been decided that only MoHFW will release the data twice in a day. Ministry has asked ICMR to share the data with them and they will make it public on their website: ICMR official to @ndtv — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) March 30, 2020

3. Supreme Court asks Centre to reply on measure taken for migrant workers The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to file responses to two PILs on steps taken regarding the large-scale migration of daily wage workers and migrant labourers, LiveLaw reported. The top court heard a public interest litigation by Rashmi Bansal seeking medical and safety measures for migrant labourers.

SG continues, says a message cannot go out that the SC is trying to smoothen or help the migration. It has to be stopped.

CJI: We are not going to add to the confusion by issuing directions which are already being taken care of by the government. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 30, 2020

The court also heard a PIL filed by lawyer Alakh Alok Shrivastava seeking relief for the workers. While hearing of the first will continue tomorrow, the second PIL hearing will continue on Wednesday. A PIL was also filed by two lawyers, Sumit Mehta and Vikrant Narulla, against the Central Government, the Union finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India on Sunday. According to LiveLaw, their petition said the central government and other authorities were unequipped as they did not analyse the effect the national lockdown would have on the well-being of citizens. It asked for basic necessities and medical facilities to be made available to all citizens irrespective of financial status.

4. No extension of 21-day lockdown, says govt The Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown.

Alert : There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless#PIBFactCheck#lockdownindia#coronaupdatesindia#IndiaFightsCorona — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) March 30, 2020