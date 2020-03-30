LATEST On Coronavirus: 8 Things You Need To Know Today

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India crossed the 1,000-mark over the weekend with the Union health ministry reporting 1071 cases on Monday of which 942 were active.
The death toll was 29, according to the ministry’s update as of 10.30 am on March 30.
What you need to know
1. ‘Limited community transmission’ in India
The Union health ministry admitted India’s current phase of COVID-19 pandemic was “local transmission and limited community transmission”.
This confirmation came in a document released by the ministry on Sunday on the standard operating procedure for transporting a suspect/confirmed case of COVID-19.
2. No Covid-19 updates from ICMR anymore
The Indian Council of Medical Research, the medical body at the forefront of fighting the novel coronavirus in the country, said it will no longer release data on the cases.
An official told NDTV’s Arvind Gunasekar that ICMR has been asked to shared the data with the health ministry which will release it twice a day.
3. Supreme Court asks Centre to reply on measure taken for migrant workers
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to file responses to two PILs on steps taken regarding the large-scale migration of daily wage workers and migrant labourers, LiveLaw reported.
The top court heard a public interest litigation by Rashmi Bansal seeking medical and safety measures for migrant labourers.
The court also heard a PIL filed by lawyer Alakh Alok Shrivastava seeking relief for the workers.
While hearing of the first will continue tomorrow, the second PIL hearing will continue on Wednesday.
A PIL was also filed by two lawyers, Sumit Mehta and Vikrant Narulla, against the Central Government, the Union finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India on Sunday. According to LiveLaw, their petition said the central government and other authorities were unequipped as they did not analyse the effect the national lockdown would have on the well-being of citizens. It asked for basic necessities and medical facilities to be made available to all citizens irrespective of financial status.
4. No extension of 21-day lockdown, says govt
The Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown.
5. Cases so far in India
Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (6) so far, followed by Gujarat (5), Karnataka (3), and Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir (2 each). Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.
The highest number of confirmed cases have also been reported from Maharashtra with 186 infections so far, followed by Kerala at 182. Karnataka has reported 76 cases till now, while the number of cases has gone up to 66 in Telangana.
6. Migrant workers stranded
The exodus of migrant workers from big cities continued unabated, with people desperate to return to their villages after being left jobless and many of them without food or shelter. The Centre on Sunday asked state governments and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal all state and district borders and ensure there is not movement across cities and highways.
A government statement said people who had already left were to be quarantined for 14 days.
Hundreds of migrant workers had gathered near the Anand Vihar terminus near the Delhi-UP border, hoping to board buses to their villages but were turned back by police. A large number were seen walking in groups on highways and even on railway tracks, PTI reported.
A migrant worker reportedly died of heart attack in Uttar Pradesh after walking more than 200 kms on way to his hometown in Madhya Pradesh from Delhi.
7. Govt allows freer movement of goods
The government announced some more exemptions to the lockdown by allowing movement of all goods, irrespective of those being in essential or non-essential categories.
8. Global death toll nearly 34,000, US has most number of cases
More than 720,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 33,969 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Nearly one-third of the world population is under lockdown to check the spread of this virus. The confirmed infections worldwide has topped 6,67,000. The US tops the list with more than 1,41,136 cases.
Meanwhile, authorities in China’s Wuhan, from where this deadly virus is said to have begun, began steps towards partial re-opening of the city after more than two months of near total isolation for its 11 million people.
(With PTI inputs)