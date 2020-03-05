The global coronavirus outbreak has made washing hands shoot to the top of everyone’s priority list. Or so one hopes.

Health officials and governments across the world are emphasising the need to wash your hands frequently and well. It’s number one on the World Health Organization and UNICEF’s list of measures to protect yourself and those around you.

The Centers of Disease Control Prevention says people should be scrubbing their hands with soap for at least twenty seconds each time if they want to prevent infection.

The concern has led to a whole bunch of videos online trying to make this highly entertaining while getting the message across. Even K pop stars are jumping in to spread awareness.

It started last week with a video choreographed by dancer Quang Dang, set to the Vietnam’s health ministry hand washing song, which went so viral that UNICEF shared it and John Oliver couldn’t stop bopping to it. It’s spawned the ‘Ghen Cô Vy Challenge’ on TikTok.

People have also been sharing and adding to this viral Twitter tread on songs to make it through those recommended 20 seconds. (No one wants to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ over and over again).