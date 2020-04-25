Coronavirus: UK Govt Apologises After Website Runs Out Of Tests In Minutes

Coronavirus has changed everything. Make sense of it all with the Waugh Zone, our evening politics briefing. Sign up now.

The government’s much-lauded coronavirus testing website for essential workers ran out of capacity and had to be “closed” within minutes of opening on Friday morning.

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced on Thursday he was expanding the UK’s testing programme to include key workers and people from their households.

It was a key part of the government’s strategy to meet the self-imposed target of carrying out 100,000 tests a day by the end of April – despite barely having reached a fifth of that figure as of Thursday morning.

Hancock said millions of people would be able to book an appointment online for a drive-through test at a centre close to their home.

A daily allowance of 5,000 home test kits – to be posted out to people – was to be made available as part of the push, but the gov.uk/coronavirus site ran out within two minutes.