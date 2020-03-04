Coronavirus Shitfest: Twitter Is Baffled By Homeopathy, Gobar Being Peddled As Solutions

The arrival of coronavirus in India has been a bit of a shit fest, literally so, with elected representatives of the government, a ministry and just a few random Hindutva groups spreading misinformation.

The people of India have been left baffled by the narrative of gaumutra (cow urine) and gobar (cow dung) being the cure for everything, as the rest of the world is working against time to find an antidote.

A BJP MLA from Assam, Suman Haripriya, has said, “We all know that cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area... I believe something similar could be done with gaumutra and gobar to cure coronavirus (disease).”