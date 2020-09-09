The Most Common Symptoms Of Covid-19 Reported In Kids

Children may show different symptoms of Covid-19 than adults, one expert has said.

Professor Tim Spector, who is leading the Covid Symptom Study app research, said there could be different symptoms according to different age brackets.

Fatigue, headache and fever appear to be the most common symptoms among children, according to research reported in the Guardian. The NHS website lists the main symptoms of coronavirus as: a high temperature, a new continuous cough, a loss or change to a person’s sense of smell or taste.

Experts analysed symptoms from 198 children who tested positive for the disease out of 16,000 tested. A third of the children showed no symptoms.

More than half (55%) of the children who tested positive had fatigue, 54% had a headache and almost half had a fever.

Over a third (38%) had a sore throat, 35% skipped meals while 15% had an unusual skin rash and 13% had diarrhoea.