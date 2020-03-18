Hindustan Times via Getty Images File image of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, who has expressed concerns about the ongoing session of Parliament in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, on Tuesday attended a breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind that definitely included too many people sitting too close to each other. He tweeted a picture from the event, where at least 45 people can be seen posing together.

President Kovind ⁦@rashtrapatibhvn⁩ hosted South Indian MPs yesterday for breakfast as part of his series of annual breakfasts for all parliamentarians. A very pleasant occasion in the magnificent surroundings of the Presidential Palace. pic.twitter.com/hfTY84I86g — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 18, 2020

Soon after, Tharoor also called for adjourning the Parliament over coronavirus concerns. In a series of tweets, he said “Ironic that Members of Parliament, who must exhort their constituents to take necessary precautions against #COVID19, continue to congregate in Parliament, where they sit cheek-by-jowl on narrow benches.” On Monday, he had suggested that Parliament needs to reconsider holding the current session when the government itself has advised against mass gatherings. “If any MP comes with coronavirus in the Parliament and suppose that MP is unaware of his or her being infected with the virus then many can get infected here. When the government is saying that people should avoid large gatherings, then Parliament would need to consider about it one day,” he had told ANI. Ironic, isn’t it? 👀

Several people responded to Tharoor’s tweet on the breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan, asking why the guidelines of ‘no mass gathering’ and ‘maintaining social distance’ were flouted.

No Problem with this gathering sir ? pic.twitter.com/p6zIryofQV — Pramod Pandey (@Pramod1309) March 18, 2020

no mass gathering policy of govt doesn't apply here ??? — Praveen Kumar (@praveen127) March 18, 2020

For common people there is advisory set by leaders to avoid gathering. But same leaders are repeatedly been seen not following the same advisory. Was hosting annual breakfast an emergency? Would not it had been appropriate to postpone breakfast? People are 👀#IndiaFightsCorona — KATAKIRR (@KATAKIR1) March 18, 2020

in one post you are saying MPs should not be in parliament? but ok to feast at Rashtrapati bhavan? — Ajith U 🇮🇳 (@u_aju) March 18, 2020

Sir please practice social distancing and ask your colleagues to do so- stopping covid 19 is not only responsibility of aam aadmi — Sangram Jog (@SangramJog) March 18, 2020

Where is the social distancing Mr. Tharoor? How are you letting these activities happen? — Littynjali (@chappan_kilo) March 18, 2020