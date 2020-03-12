Coronavirus: Real Madrid Players In Quarantine After Basketball Player Tests Positive

MADRID — Real Madrid has sent all of the members of its soccer and basketball teams home into quarantine after one of the sports club’s basketball players tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Spanish club said in a statement on Thursday.

“Real Madrid CF announces that a player from our basketball team has tested positive after undergoing tests for coronavirus COVID-19,” said the statement on the club’s official website.

“From now, the club has followed the recommendation of placing the basketball and football teams into quarantine as the two squads share facilities at the club’s training ground.