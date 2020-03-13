Here Are The Latest Images Showing How The World Is Responding To Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen, countries around the world are responding to the threat. Some are taking sharp actions, such as limiting travel and closing mass gatherings such as sporting events to the public.
See the latest photos showing reaction to the coronavirus across the world below.
Above: In this handout image provided by UEFA, a soccer match between Valencia CF and Atalanta at Estadio Mestalla kicks off in an empty stadium on March 10, in Valencia, Spain.
Pigeons gather on Piazza del Duomo by Milan’s cathedral on March 10 in Milan. Italy imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people on March 10 to control the coronavirus.
A disinfection worker sprays antiseptic solution to prevent COVID-19 aboard a fire truck along a street on March 11 in Manila.
Empty shelves in supermarket at Madrid’s Arganzuela district on March 10.
Tourists wearing protective masks take a selfie on March 8 in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican in Italy.
A news agent reads an Italian newspaper that reads: “Tutti a casa” (Everyone at home), inside her newsstand while wearing gloves on March 10 in Salerno, Italy.
Muay Thai fighters perform at Walking Street inside an empty bar, lacking tourists, after the coronavirus outbreak in Pattaya, Thailand, on March 11.
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for the coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S., on March 11.
A boy wearing a hat with a protective screen, following an outbreak of COVID-19, blows soap bubbles at a park in Daegu, South Korea, March 12.
A worker wearing protective clothes disinfects an interior of a public bus at Transport Company of Bratislava as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus in Bratislava, Slovakia, on March 11.
Disinfection workers wearing protective gear spray antiseptic solution in a Seoul subway car on March 11 in South Korea.
A face mask-clad airline employee works at the departure hall of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on March 10.
An ecological operator sanitizes a garbage can in Piazza San Marco against coronavirus on March 11, in Venice, Italy.
An aerial photo shows unused tourist buses parked on a lot near Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on March 8.
The area around the Colosseum (Colosseo), which is closed to visitors and empty of tourists during the coronavirus emergency, on March 10, in Rome.