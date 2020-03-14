How To Support An Older Friend Or Relative During Coronavirus Social-Distancing

Antonio Saba via Getty Images

Update: See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. “Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.” Those were the sombre words uttered by Boris Johnson on Thursday, as he announced that the UK is moving to a ‘delay’ phase to try and slow the coronavirus pandemic. His words will have understandably left many worried for their elderly friends or relatives. The over-70s have been advised against going on cruises by the prime minister, but are encouraged to go about their day-to-day lives as normal. Ruthe Isden, head of health influencing at Age UK, says now is a great time to start making preparations, especially if social-distancing measures tighten in the coming weeks. “Some older people may already want to reduce their social contact and we should support them to do that,” she tells HuffPost UK. “But, of course, as the chief medical officer laid out yesterday, there may come a point over the next few weeks where we’re asking older people to self-isolate – in which case, clearly that’s going to be quite a challenging time. “It’s incumbent on all of us – families, communities, neighbourhoods – to step up and think about what we can do to support people.” So what can you do to help? Isden and online pharmacist Shamir Patel have shared their advice for helping to keep loved ones safe and well-connected in the coming months.

It’s important our older friends and relatives understand the implications of a widespread outbreak of coronavirus. “Younger relatives should speak to them to ensure they’re taking measures to protect themselves,” says Patel. “Often, older generations are stoic and may underestimate the impact catching coronavirus could have on their own health.” You don’t want to sound patronising, though. Ask them if they’re prepared and if they need help with anything, he says. If they seem unsure about what steps to take, you could gently ask questions, such as: do you have all the medication you need? What plans do you have over the next couple of weeks? “It will hopefully open up the conversation so you can suggest tips and advice,” he adds. What else should you cover in that conversation? Here are five things you could speak to your older friend or relative about, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

1. The importance of hand-washing. Following good, basic hygiene is so important right now. In fact, says Isden, “it is the single most important thing anybody can do” – and yes, that means everyone. This week a palliative care doctor, Rachel Clarke, said she’d had conversations with the over-70s in her family and was shocked that none of them were rigorously following the hand-washing protocols. “As an NHS doctor, I cannot express enough the importance of persuading your parents/grandparents why hand hygiene right now is utterly vital,” she said. Dr Clarke urged others to ensure their elders understand the first thing they must do when they get home is to wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. They should also be washing hands after arriving in any new locations, after meeting anyone, before eating and drinking, and after coughing, sneezing or touching their face, she said. “This advice may save their life. And will certainly slow [the] spread.”