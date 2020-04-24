Coronavirus Updates: 4-Month-Old Baby Dies In Kerala, Maharashtra Minister Tests Positive

Stringer . / Reuters Medical staff members of a government-run medical college collect swabs from people to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) in Ernakulam in Kerala, April 6, 2020.

This is the third death reported in the state and may be the youngest fatality in the country. On Monday, Delhi had reported the death of a one-and-a-half month old child.

According to Mathrubhumi , the baby had been in critical condition due to severe pneumonia and died of heart attack.

A four-month-old baby died with Covid-19 in Kerala’s Kozhikode, Malayala Manorama reported. The child heart ailments since birth.

2. Maharashtra minister tests positive

A Maharashtra minister has tested coronavirus positive, a health official said on Thursday. The minister is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, the official added.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai had crossed the 4,000-mark on Thursday with the addition of 478 new patients, while the death toll increased to 168, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

3. Confirmed cases cross 23,000- mark in India

On Friday morning, the Union health ministry reported that India had confirmed 23,077 of Covid-19 with 17,610 patients currently under treatment.

The death toll is at 718.