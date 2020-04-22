Coronavirus Updates: IMA Calls Off Doctors' Protest After Talks With Centre

Hindustan Times via Getty Images NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 12: Doctors and other medical staff seen in PPE outside emergency ward on day nineteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, on April 12, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sushil Kumar/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

The health ministry’s update on Wednesday morning said that 19,984 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the country with 15,474 patients under treatment and death toll at 640.

Families of at least two doctors, who succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Shillong and Chennai, had faced opposition while performing their last rites as the locals claimed that burying them in their localities may lead to the spread of the infection.

The IMA was planning to stage protests against assaults on some doctors and healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duties.

This came amid reports of attacks on healthcare workers and assaults on some doctors engaged in COVID-19 duties in different parts of the country.

Amit Shah and Harsh Vardhan interacted with a group of doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) through video call and assured them security, officials told PTI.

Media persons are covering incidents relating to COVID19 in the country involving travel to containment zones, hotspots&other affected areas. It's advised that all such media persons may take health&related precautions while performing duties: Ministry of Information&Broadcasting pic.twitter.com/oxWobViY5M

3. Shops for school books, electric fans, prepaid phone recharge allowed to open

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday allowed opening of shops selling educational books and electric fans, services of bedside attendants of senior citizens and public utilities including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile phones during the ongoing lockdown.

The home ministry also said food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills located in urban areas can restart operations.

In separate orders, the home ministry said the decision has been taken after receiving some queries with regard to exemptions of specific services and activities allowed through the guidelines issued so far.

4. Bihar civil servant suspended for issuing travel pass to BJP MLA

According to a notification issued by Bihar’s general administration department late Tuesday, Anu Kumar, the Sub Divisional Officer, Sadar, Nawada district was suspended with immediate effect for issuing the pass in favour of BJP MLA Anil Singh, who recently travelled to Kota to bring back his daughter.

The notification said Kumar has been found guilty of negligence in issuing the pass facilitating inter-state travel, which must not have been issued except in extraordinary circumstances during the lockdown period.

Singh had obtained the pass on April 15 and left for the Rajasthan town a day later from where he brought back his 17-year-old daughter, a medical aspirant who the legislator claimed had sunk into depression after she was left alone with her coaching classes suspended and most of her hostel mates having left for their homes.

Opposition parties in Bihar had taken a strong exception to the development in the light of Chief Minister Nitish Kumars disapproval of various state governments arranging transport to bring back students stranded in Kota a COVID-19 hotspot that attracts medical and engineering aspirants from across the country.

5. Noida seals border with Delhi

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration banned the movement of people between Noida and Delhi, except those involved in COVID-19-related services like ambulances, goods transportation and media, from Tuesday night.

The decision was taken on the basis of a report by the Health Department, which stated that several people who tested positive for coronavirus had links to Delhi, the official order stated.



“It is clear from the report of the Health Department that there is a possibility of infection from people travelling between Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Hence, in larger public interest, movement between Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar is being completely banned until further orders,” District Magistrate (DM) Suhas LY said in the order.



6. Bengal govt says it will cooperate with Centre after dispute over central team’s visit to state

The West Bengal government assured that it will abide by all Central government orders on lockdown hours after the Centre accused the Mamata Banerjee government of obstructing a central team deputed to assess the coronavirus ground situation.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said it was not a fact that the two Inter Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have not been provided with any cooperation by the state government since he had two meetings with one team and also was in touch with the other.

A home ministry spokesperson welcomed the West Bengal government’s assurance of cooperation to the two visiting teams.

(With PTI inputs)