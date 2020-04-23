12 Crore Jobs Lost During Lockdown, Says Sonia Gandhi: 6 Things To Know Today

ASSOCIATED PRESS A woman laborer feeds her child at a brick kiln after resuming work during lockdown on the outskirts of Jammu, April 22, 2020.

“Since our meeting three weeks ago, the pandemic has increased disturbingly - both in spread and speed,” Sonia Gandhi says at Congress Working Committee meeting.

1. 12 crore jobs lost in first phase of lockdown, says Sonia Gandhi

There are 16,454 patients currently under treatment, while 4,257 people have recovered from the disease.

The confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in India has crossed 21,000, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

CWC meeting. Sonia ji says,” 12 crore jobs have been lost in the first phase of the lockdown. Unemployment is likely to increase further as economic activity remains at a standstill. It is imperative to provide at least Rs.7,500 to each family to tide over this crisis.”

CWC Meeting. Sonia ji says,”We have repeatedly urged the Prime Minister that there is no alternative to Testing, Trace and Quarantine. Unfortunately, testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality. PPE kits number and quality is poor.”

CWC meeting. Smt. Sonia Gandhi says,”Migrant laborers are still stranded, jobless and desperate to return home. They have been hit the hardest. They must be provided with food security and a financial safety net in order to survive this period of crisis.”

2. Gujarat cases, death toll tripled in a week

The number of people testing positive for novel coronavirus in Gujarat has more than tripled, from 766 on April 15 to 2407 on Wednesday, April 22, Indian Express reported.

The report said the death toll in the state had also tripled in this period, from 36 to 103.

3. Aggressive evacuation planned of suspected patients in Dharavi

The Maharashtra government has decided to aggressively evacuate suspected coronavirus patients from Dharavi and other hotspots and put them in institutional quarantine, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

The densely populated Dharavi slum area has reported close to 190 cases of coronavirus infection so far.

“Houses in Dharavi are very small and 10-12 people live in a house. Even if we advise home quarantine, the shortage of space defeats the purpose,” he said.

Grounds of schools can be used for institutional quarantine shelters and authorities have already started working on arranging artificial oxygen supply in such places, Tope said.

“We can easily quarantine as many as 73,000 people. The total capacity of the state for isolation is around 1.55 lakh beds,” the health minister said. (PTI)

4. Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad among 6 cities with 45% of India’s total cases

Government data shows six major cities have registered over 500 cases so far, accounting for about 45 per cent of the total cases in India. Mumbai leads with over 3,000 cases, followed by Delhi at 2,081, Ahmedabad at 1,298, Indore at 915, Pune at 660 and Jaipur 537, NDTV reported.

5 . UP will allow states to take stranded residents home, says Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government will allow other states to take their stranded residents home if they wished and cooperate with them on this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh recently sent buses to bring home its own students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota. Earlier, the government briefly allowed the movement of migrant workers heading back to Uttar Pradesh.

6. J-K administration withdraws cancellation of Amarnath Yatra

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu, on Wednesday said a decision on the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath would be taken after a fresh review of the coronavirus situation in the coming future.

Earlier, the SASB had announced the cancellation of the pilgrimage due to coronavirus pandemic but the official statement was “cancelled and withdrawn” by the Jammu and Kashmir administration minutes later.

A fresh official statement by SASB said the board expressed its apprehension and held that as of date, it might not be possible to organise the pilgrimage this year.

The 42-day-long yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas was scheduled to commence from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 23. (PTI)