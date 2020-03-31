Here's How India's Forest Officials Are Guarding Wildlife During Lockdown

BIJU BORO via Getty Images In this photo taken on June 17, 2019, Indian forest guards watch as a one-horned rhinoceros grazes along with elephants in Kaziranga National Park.

On March 25, a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a country-wide lockdown to tackle the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, forest authorities in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh arrested a group suspected to have killed a blackbuck, a protected species under India’s Wildlife Protection Act 1972. As the lockdown progressed, on March 28, in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, the forest department seized what appeared to be pangolin and porcupine meat. “Acting on a tip-off, we raided a house in Sapera Basti in Mothrowala and found partly consumed meat. Prima facie it appeared to be pangolin and porcupine meat. We have registered a case against the accused and investigation is on,” Dehradun divisional forest officer (DFO) Rajiv Dhiman told Mongabay-India. The escalating COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated social distancing as a priority.

While millions of Indians stay inside their homes mandated by official orders prescribing social distancing via a lockdown, forest department officials across India are out on nature’s frontlines guarding wildlife and the forests that cover over one-fifth (21.67 percent) of the country’s geographical area. For them, it is a balancing act between protecting the forest and staving off any potential infection spread. In many areas, authorities are carrying out their work despite the availability of limited staff during the lockdown. With poachers, smugglers, human encroachment in forests and human-wildlife conflicts, they have got their hands full as many foresters believe the threats will not abate due to the lockdown but may increase in some cases. Saket Badola, head, TRAFFIC India said these are testing times for the forest staff, who on one hand have to be extra vigilant against poaching attempts by adventurous poachers while simultaneously be prepared to tackle probabilities of increased cases of human-wildlife conflicts. “Forest fire incidences have also started in few areas of the country which will require necessary preparedness and immediate attention. Considering this, the government has declared services of forest staff including patrolling, fire fighting, wildlife, and zoo upkeep as ‘essential’ under the Disaster Management Act,” Badola told Mongabay-India.

Mint via Getty Images Representative image.

Wildlife vulnerable to poaching during the lockdown In Uttarakhand where field staff is operating in full capacity while taking necessary precautions including social distancing, officials said vigilance was heightened beginning with the one-day lockdown on March 22. “With many people who are now out of work, the pressures on the forest may increase for resource extraction. We are maintaining vigilance so that there is no damage to the forests and their inhabitants,” Dhiman said. Punati Sridhar, Karnataka’s principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and head of forest force recollects the first thought that crossed his mind when the Indian government directed the temporary closure of protected areas.

As of now, we are operating at 100 percent capacity and we will continue with forest protection duties.

“How will we protect the forest? That was the first thought. As of now, we are operating at 100 percent capacity and we will continue with forest protection duties. The challenge is to maintain constant vigilance and ensure staff is safe. For official purposes, we have encouraged the usage of electronic services instead of sending files. We have opened a COVID cell for monitoring and other activities linked to the disease,” Sridhar told Mongabay-India. In the state, over 10000 field staff are on duty. The state has five tiger reserves, 30 wildlife sanctuaries, 15 conservation reserves, and one community reserve. “All staff is alert and we have booked a few poaching cases during the lockdown. People went into Bandipur with guns. We detected them in our cameras and arrested them. Another case was of encroachment and setting fire where one was arrested and remanded,” he said. Sridhar recounted that about two to three decades ago the forest department faced serious problems when the frontline staff decided to go on strike and the officers had to step in. “But we have never faced this kind of situation. We have a (satellite-based) technology to pinpoint where encroachments are happening and we send people to investigate. So is continuing as well,” said Sridhar. Sridhar emphasised that foresters “put their heart in” to protect forests and wildlife and they deserve more appreciation. “Despite disease outbreaks such as the Kyasanur Forest Disease, our staff is always on the field. They understand their responsibility and they take the necessary precautions,” he added.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters A baby pangolin sits on the back of its mother at a zoo in the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneshwar February 22, 2001.

Central Zoo Authority’s (CZA) Member Secretary S.P. Yadav, who is also the secretary-general of the Indian Forest Service Association, echoed similar thoughts. “During this tough time and with restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19, forest and wildlife staff are working overtime to safeguard wildlife in zoological parks, rescue centres, safaris, and protected areas while putting their life at risk. They are true and brave warriors at the frontlines ensuring ecological security of the country relentlessly. This is at a time when everyone is concerned about the safety of their own life. It is highly commendable,” Yadav told Mongabay-India. CZA’s S.P. Yadav said the threat of poaching looms large during the lockdown. “Wildlife is under threat from poachers. Even during this tough time when our wildlife is most vulnerable. The forest staff in this time of risk is still carrying out patrolling round the clock,” Yadav said. Savita, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), wildlife, Himachal Pradesh said special permissions have been granted so that zoo animals are fed as per schedule. “We got specific permissions granted to animal attendants and the person who brings animal feed. But they have to follow strict instructions for social distancing and wearing the mask,” Savita told Mongabay-India, adding that the department is coordinating efforts electronically. Due to compliance with physical distancing measures, monitoring of encroachment in water bodies in several areas have been scaled down. In Odisha’s Chilika lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon with an estuarine character, and one of India’s first Ramsar Convention sites (wetlands of international importance), monitoring activities for illegal commercial prawn cultivation set-ups are still on but with fewer people. Chilika is home to one of the largest subpopulations of the vulnerable Irrawaddy dolphins (Orcaella brevirostris) of around 150 individuals. Susanta Nanda, chief executive of Chilika Development Authority, said since 2018, the organisation has removed 162 square kilometres of the area under prawn aquaculture. Another 80 square km remains to be cleared. “We are conducting monitoring activities with skeletal staff. We have two big boats to carry out hydrological monitoring, but we have stopped that because that involves more number of people and increases the chances of spreading infection,” Nanda told Mongabay-India. “But we are using three to four smaller boats to monitor and check unauthorised encroachments of prawn gherries (prawn culture). We are maintaining social distance rule but ensuring some presence in the lake otherwise people may use the opportunity to start encroaching the wetlands for illegal prawn culture,” said Nanda. Human-wildlife interaction and forest fire are other focus areas Foresters fear the human-wildlife conflict could increase in the lockdown phase. They feel many animals, that live in close proximity to human habitations, could venture into human habitations after noticing the limited presence of humans. In one such instance on March 24 in Uttarakhand, a leopard entered a school. Narrating the incident, IFS officer Vaibhav Singh, who is divisional forest officer, Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) said the presence of a leopard in the school was first noticed by the security guard who heard the animal growl. The guard informed the police who then informed the forest department.

“Whenever a leopard enters an urban area it is a risky situation as the animal is scared. The leopard is less than two-years-old but after hours of effort, the animal was finally rescued. The animal has been sent to the rescue centre and after it is radio-collared it will be released back into the wild. One of our staff was injured but he was lucky as the injuries were not serious,” Singh told Mongabay-India. Additionally, for Uttarakhand’s forests, it is a fire-prone season. “Usually by this time, we would have been in a precarious situation as the temperature starts increasing and the pine forests of this area become prone to fire. But this time due to rains there has been no such incident,” Vaibhav Singh said. He explained that his division has about 100,000 hectares of forest area and for that there is a staff of 40-45 people. “Most of them are in remote places and they need food supplies and vehicles for patrolling. We usually hire people on a daily wage basis and hire vehicles to supplement our shortage but due to the lockdown, we are not getting the people and vehicles. Our resources are stretched but we are keeping our fingers crossed,” said Singh while adding that he has also instructed his officials to ensure there is no poaching and no forest areas have been encroached on.

STR via Getty Images Wildfires burn through jungle near the northern hill town of Shimla in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on May 2, 2016.