Coronavirus: Restrictions In Two Kerala Districts As State Mulls Partial Shutdown

Kasargod district of Kerala is on lockdown while Kozhikode district has imposed Section 144 as the state health department reported 15 new coronavirus patients on Sunday.
The state government is likely to impose partial shutdown in three other districts and close bars, Malayala Manorama and Mathrubhumi reported on Monday, following a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pinarayi had on Sunday denied news reports that said seven districts in the state had been locked down but asked people to strictly follow existing rules put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
The Centre’s directive had named ten Kerala districts among the 80 to be locked down across the country.
Apart from Kasargod, the Centre’s list for Kerala included Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kottayam, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.
Meanwhile, on Monday, a priest in Chalakudy was arrested for conducting mass in church, defying the state’s government order against mass gatherings. He was later let off on bail.
Kerala High Court decided to shutdown from March 24 to April 8 except for emergency functions.
Restrictions in Kasargod and Kozhikode
Prohibitory orders were issued in Kasaragod district on Sunday and public transport services halted to contain the spread of Covid-19, after the state government granted permission to District Collectors to impose Section 144 if the situation demands it.
In Kozhikode, Section 144 was imposed on Sunday, banning assembly of more than 5 people in public places and more than 10 people at functions, including religious ceremonies d festivals. It has also limited timings for shops to 11am-5pm.
Kasaragod district, which has 19 patients, had already been under lockdown since Saturday after the state discovered that a man from the district had travelled widely and attended several mass gatherings, including a football match, wedding functions and a housewarming.
The man, who had travel history of Dubai and was supposed to be in home quarantine for 14 days, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 19.
Decision on lockdown
On Sunday night, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said,“News reports of lockdown in 7 districts in Kerala are wrong. The government has not decided on new restrictions in any district.”
“More restrictions will be implemented in Kasargod keeping special circumstances in mind,” he said.
Chief Secretary Tom Jose had said that in case of lockdown, essential services like water, electricity, food, milk, medical shops, petrol pumps, provisional stores and others will not be affected.
“Lockdown is to restrict people from coming out in a group to public spaces. The Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the traders organisations and decide the timing for opening the stores,” Jose said.
He said even though the inter-state and inter-district public transportations have been halted, private vehicles will be allowed.
Jump in new cases
Kerala saw the highest rise in number of coronavirus patients in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of infected persons under treatment in the state to 64. This excludes the three people who were discharged earlier this month.
The state health department said out of the 15 new patients, five were reported in Kasargod, four in Kannur and two each in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts.
“A total of 59,295 are under observation in the state, out of which 314 are in isolation wards across the state,” it said. At least 4,035 samples have been sent for testing and 2,744 came back negative.
An exclusive centre for Covid-19 patients
The Ernakulam district administration on Sunday declared the Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery as an exclusive COVID-19 treatment centre, PTI reported.
The District Collector said the patients consulting doctors at the Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery should seek treatment at other government facilities in the district.
All other sections, except for emergency Out Patient wing and dialysis centre of the hospital, will be utilised for COVID-19 treatment, the collector said in a release.
The hospital superintendent has been directed to shift all patients being treated at the facility to the Ernakulam general hospital, Aluva district hospital and Kadavanthra Indira Gandhi Cooperative hospital, he said.
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Centre to give the states authority to give clearances for manufacturing masks, gloves and sanitisers.
He also sought permission to access and use facilities available with all central institutions and research labs operating in the state.
(With PTI inputs)