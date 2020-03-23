Coronavirus: Restrictions In Two Kerala Districts As State Mulls Partial Shutdown

SOPA Images via Getty Images A passenger wearing a face mask as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus sits in a ferry.

Kasargod district of Kerala is on lockdown while Kozhikode district has imposed Section 144 as the state health department reported 15 new coronavirus patients on Sunday. The state government is likely to impose partial shutdown in three other districts and close bars, Malayala Manorama and Mathrubhumi reported on Monday, following a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi had on Sunday denied news reports that said seven districts in the state had been locked down but asked people to strictly follow existing rules put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The Centre’s directive had named ten Kerala districts among the 80 to be locked down across the country. Apart from Kasargod, the Centre’s list for Kerala included Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kottayam, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a priest in Chalakudy was arrested for conducting mass in church, defying the state’s government order against mass gatherings. He was later let off on bail. Kerala High Court decided to shutdown from March 24 to April 8 except for emergency functions. Restrictions in Kasargod and Kozhikode Prohibitory orders were issued in Kasaragod district on Sunday and public transport services halted to contain the spread of Covid-19, after the state government granted permission to District Collectors to impose Section 144 if the situation demands it. In Kozhikode, Section 144 was imposed on Sunday, banning assembly of more than 5 people in public places and more than 10 people at functions, including religious ceremonies d festivals. It has also limited timings for shops to 11am-5pm. Kasaragod district, which has 19 patients, had already been under lockdown since Saturday after the state discovered that a man from the district had travelled widely and attended several mass gatherings, including a football match, wedding functions and a housewarming. The man, who had travel history of Dubai and was supposed to be in home quarantine for 14 days, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 19.

Decision on lockdown On Sunday night, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said,“News reports of lockdown in 7 districts in Kerala are wrong. The government has not decided on new restrictions in any district.” “More restrictions will be implemented in Kasargod keeping special circumstances in mind,” he said. Chief Secretary Tom Jose had said that in case of lockdown, essential services like water, electricity, food, milk, medical shops, petrol pumps, provisional stores and others will not be affected. “Lockdown is to restrict people from coming out in a group to public spaces. The Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the traders organisations and decide the timing for opening the stores,” Jose said. He said even though the inter-state and inter-district public transportations have been halted, private vehicles will be allowed.