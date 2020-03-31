NEWS
31/03/2020 3:07 PM IST | Updated 2 hours ago

The Coronavirus Lockdown Has Cricketers Cooking, Cleaning – And Also Working Out

Virat Kohli got a haircut from Anushka Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah has taken to gardening.

Cricketers across the world are home as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is postponed and India is under a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Players have taken to social media to urge everyone to practice social distancing and follow government directives to combat the spread of coronavirus. 

During the lockdown, several cricketers have taken to working out indoors and a few others are cleaning their house and even cooking. 

Virat Kohli

Kohli got a haircut from Anushka Sharma. In the video he says, “this is what quarantine does to you.”

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja posted videos of their workout. 

Hardik and Krunal Pandya

They are still playing cricket, just indoors. 

What a fun session with my babies💪🏾✌🏾

Rohit Sharma

Sharma posted a video on Instagram, saying he and his family are watching movies and learning nursery rhymes. 

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has taken to cleaning his house and playing with his doggo. 

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal shared a TikTok video he made with his father. 

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is also cleaning his house and has taken to gardening, it seems. 

Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane is cooking and recently posted a picture of coriander rice. 

Jonty Rhodes

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes shared a video of himself making ‘bullet coffee’. 

Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ponting is sharing memoirs from his career. He shared a picture of the bat he used in the 2003 World Cup final and photos of a signed t-shirt from the first Test he led as a captain. 

David Warner

Australia’s David Warner posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen shaving his head. In the caption, he said he did this to show support to those working at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus. 

