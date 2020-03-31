The Coronavirus Lockdown Has Cricketers Cooking, Cleaning – And Also Working Out

Cricketers across the world are home as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is postponed and India is under a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Players have taken to social media to urge everyone to practice social distancing and follow government directives to combat the spread of coronavirus.
During the lockdown, several cricketers have taken to working out indoors and a few others are cleaning their house and even cooking.
Virat Kohli
Kohli got a haircut from Anushka Sharma. In the video he says, “this is what quarantine does to you.”
KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja posted videos of their workout.
Hardik and Krunal Pandya
They are still playing cricket, just indoors.
Rohit Sharma
Sharma posted a video on Instagram, saying he and his family are watching movies and learning nursery rhymes.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer has taken to cleaning his house and playing with his doggo.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Chahal shared a TikTok video he made with his father.
Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah is also cleaning his house and has taken to gardening, it seems.
Ajinkya Rahane
Rahane is cooking and recently posted a picture of coriander rice.
Jonty Rhodes
Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes shared a video of himself making ‘bullet coffee’.
Ricky Ponting
Former Australia captain Ponting is sharing memoirs from his career. He shared a picture of the bat he used in the 2003 World Cup final and photos of a signed t-shirt from the first Test he led as a captain.
David Warner
Australia’s David Warner posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen shaving his head. In the caption, he said he did this to show support to those working at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.