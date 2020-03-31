The Coronavirus Lockdown Has Cricketers Cooking, Cleaning – And Also Working Out

Cricketers across the world are home as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is postponed and India is under a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Players have taken to social media to urge everyone to practice social distancing and follow government directives to combat the spread of coronavirus.

During the lockdown, several cricketers have taken to working out indoors and a few others are cleaning their house and even cooking.

Virat Kohli

Kohli got a haircut from Anushka Sharma. In the video he says, “this is what quarantine does to you.”