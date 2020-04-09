Delhi's Bengali Market Sealed, 162 New Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra: 8 Updates From Today

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Poster put up by Delhi Police at Bengali Market on day fifteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, on April 8, 2020 in New Delhi.

India confirmed 5,734 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 5,095 patients currently under treatment, the health ministry’s Thursday morning update said. The death toll has gone up to 166.

The ministry’s death toll varied from the Press Trust of India’s tally of 181, collated from data provided by state governments.

Delhi sealed over 20 hotspots in the capital while Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Pune have made face masks mandatory in public places.

What you need to know today:

1. Delhi’s Bengali Market Sealed

Bengali Market in Central Delhi has been sealed after three people tested positive for coronavirus, NDTV reported on Thursday.

The report said 35 workers were found on the rooftop of a pastry shop at Bengali Market and two showed symptoms. The workers have now been quarantined at a shelter home.

An FIR has been filed against Bengali Pastry Shop. The shop said workers who were unable to return to their homes were provided shelter, food and basic essentials under hygienic conditions to survive comfortably.

The Delhi government had on Wednesday announced a list of 20 other hotspots that have been sealed in the capital.

2. Odisha Extends Lockdown To April 30

The Odisha government said it had decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30.

Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till June 17, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced after a video conference with his ministers.

Patnaik said the state has also urged the Centre to stop train and flight services to Odisha till April 30.

The state has recorded 44 positive cases of coronavirus so far.

3. 162 New Cases In Maharashtra, Total 1297