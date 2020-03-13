Live: Delhi Govt Bans Sports Events Like IPL, Says No New Coronavirus Cases So Far

JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images Men wearing facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, visit the Jama Masjid mosque in the old quarters of New Delhi on March 13, 2020.

Delhi and Telangana government said no new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the states, while Kerala government launched an app to disseminate the latest information on COVID-19 as India remained on alert to tackle the outbreak. A 76-year-old man who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus became India’s first COVID-19 fatality with his samples taken earlier confirming the infection, the state government said on Thursday. Fourteen new patients were reported from several states on Thursday, including nine from Maharashtra and two from Kerala, the Union health ministry said. In total, 74 have now tested positive for COVID-19. See: Helplines For All States And Union Territories In India Here Read: Frequently Asked Coronavirus Questions Answered Here are today’s updates: 12.32pm: Delhi prohibits sports gatherings including IPL matches

Sports gatherings including IPL prohibited in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ALLf7J1NUo — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) March 13, 2020

12.18 pm: No new cases in Delhi, says health minister Satyendra Jain Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said no new cases had been reported in the capital. There are currently six patients being treated in Delhi. He asked people to continue avoiding large gathering for the month of March. 12.03 pm: Odisha closes all all educational institutions till March 31. Odisha Naveen Patnaik has announced that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till March 31, except for those holding examinations. Cinema halls, swimming pools, and gyms are also to be closed during this time. 11.01 am: Kerala govt’s coronavirus app The Kerala government has launched a mobile app for updates and information regarding the novel coronavirus. The is app named GoK Direct and has been developed to check fake news being spread about the disease, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. Even people whose phones don’t have internet will be able to get alerts. 10.42 am: Kerala MLA’s wife under quarantine in Italy CPI MLA Muhammed Muhassin’s wife Shafaq Kasim, a research scholar at Italy’s Camerino University, has been quarantined in Italy “I had contacted the Indian Embassy in Rome before things got this bad pestering them to take steps to fly Indians in Italy back to India immediately,” Muhassin told Onmanorama. “They kept telling me they would do it if there are enough numbers and now see what has happened. Muhassin said his wife had one month of ration and that he was in touch with her through frequent video calls. 10.22 am: Trading resumes on stock market Domestic stock trading resumed after a 45-minute halt. Stock exchanges paused trading for 45 minutes after both Sensex and Nifty plunged over 10 per cent, hitting their lower circuit limits, within the first 15 minutes of opening of the session. 10.13 am: Nepal suspends permits to climb Everest AFP reports Nepal has suspended permits to climb Everest, closing off the world’s biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side. “The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analysing the global scenario over the coming month,” Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation told the news agency. 9.57 am: Karnataka SRTC suspends flybus service from Bengaluru airport Asianet reports the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has suspended Flybus service from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh with immediate effect until April 1.

9.43 am: 112 people quarantined at Delhi’s ITBP facility to be released today All 112 people admitted to an ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi for over a fortnight have tested negative for coronavirus and are expected to be released on Friday, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson told PTI. All of them were evacuated last month from Wuhan in China. “After 14 days of quarantine at ITBP facility in Chhawla, 112 inmates, including 36 foreign nationals, have tested negative for coronavirus. Today is the 16th day of their quarantine,” the official said. 9.32 am: Trading halted as Sensex falls by over 3,000 points Indian stock markets halted trading for 45 minutes as Sensex plunged 3,091 points and Nifty was down by 10%.

Trading stopped for 45 minutes, Sensex down 3,091 points, Nifty below 9,000.



More here: https://t.co/8qnT55f67Mpic.twitter.com/SfVwQar8yw — NDTV (@ndtv) March 13, 2020

9.12 am: Google employee in Bengaluru tests positive A Google employee in Bengaluru has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, TechCrunch reported. The company has asked all the other employees in that office to work from home on Friday and those who were in close contact with the employee have been asked to quarantine themselves. “We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. 9.03 am: Schools closed in Uttarakhand and Chattisgarh All schools in Uttarakhand and in Chhattisgarh have been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus threat, according to orders issued on Thursday. In Uttarakhand, schools where board examinations are underway will remain open till the exams conclude. Chattisgarh schools will also hold exams as per schedule in these educational institutes 8.51 am: All test reports in Madhya Pradesh have come back negative so far All 23 persons in Madhya Pradesh whose medical reports have been received so far have tested negative for the coronavirus, an official said on Thursday. As many as 9,387 persons with travel history to affected countries were screened at airports in the state. Of these, 690 persons were examined for suspected symptoms of the virus, additional director of the health department Dr Veena Sinha said. Samples of 27 persons were sent to the laboratory. “Of these, reports of 23 persons have been received. All of them came out negative. Reports of four persons are still awaited,” she said. 8.43 am: Lone Telangana patient fully recovered, no new cases reported in state The lone COVID-19 patient in Telangana has fully recovered and would be discharged soon, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Thursday. No fresh positive case of the coronavirus has been reported in the state, an official release quoted him as saying. Results of 12 samples (cumulatively) are awaited for test results, according to an official media bulletin on COVID-19. 8.35 am: Modi and Boris Johnson discuss coronavirus British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss the coordinated international efforts required to tackle the spread of deadly coronavirus, Downing Street said in a statement. Modi expressed concern over UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries testing positive for coronavirus, and wished her a speedy recovery. 8.26 am: 120 Indians evacuated from Iran reach Rajasthan today About 120 Indians, being evacuated from Iran in an Air India flight, will reach Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday and will be quarantined at an Army facility, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday. “They will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created under the aegis of Southern Command. The patients will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility under escort of civil administration,” defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh told PTI. He said that another batch of approximately 250 people, to be airlifted from Iran on March 15, will also be quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer. 8.17 am: Disneyland, Disney World to close Disney World and Disneyland are closing down as the coronavirus pandemic persists, Disney officials announced on Thursday. Theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close after Sunday through the end of the month, according to ABC News, which is owned by Disney. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday through the end of this month. 8.08 am: Indian Embassy sets up helplines in the US The Indian Embassy in the US has set up 24-hour helplines to address questions on the recent travel restrictions implemented by India to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.