Coronavirus: Now Two Passengers From Bangkok Isolated In Kolkata

Hindustan Times via Getty Images KOLKATA, INDIA - FEBRUARY 3: A view of the emergency ward of the Beleghata I.D. and B.G. Hospital where people have been wearing masks for safety from coronavirus on February 3, 2020 in Kolkata, India. The hospital super has claimed four people with suspected infection of Coronavirus have been admitted and kept under observation. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Two more Indians have tested positive for the coronavirus, now named COVID-19, at Kolkata’s Beliaghata Infectious Diseases Hospital, according to PTI reports. The passengers had landed at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport from Bangkok. The PTI report said that Himadri Barman was quarantined on Tuesday, and Nagendra Singh on Wednesday. So far three people in Kolkata have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Anita Oraon had been quarantined earlier.