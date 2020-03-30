Kerala FM Slams Modi's Coronavirus Relief Package: 'Very, Very Small'

The Washington Post via Getty Images Dr. T. M. Thomas Isaac, Minister of Finance and Coir, Government of Kerala, in a file photo.

NEW DELHI—The economic relief measures announced by the Narendra Modi government for addressing the slowdown exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown are not enough and states should be allowed to borrow more to fund their own welfare measures, Kerala Finance Minister Dr. T.M.Thomas Isaac said in an interview with HuffPost India. "It is insufficient," said Dr. Thomas Isaac of the allocations of benefits transfers announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 26 March, which have been collectively referred to as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. Speaking about the allocation of Rs 500 per month ex-gratia amount under the Jan Dhan Yojana for three months, the Kerala Finance Minister said, "...everybody had expected a much higher transfer. I was, quite frankly, thinking something of the order of Rs 5000 per person. Now this is, in fact, when compared to, say, the transfer that takes place in the US or UK, very very small." In comparison, he pointed out, Kerala was paying Rs 1200 per month for six months as old age pension and other benefits, and paying that amount to 55 lakh beneficiaries in advance. Dr Isaac also said provision of Rs 50 lakh insurance, announced by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for health care workers was "very, very minimal" and what was required instead was "pumping in money in the National Health Mission (NHM) through the health departments of the state governments. Because it is not enough to quarantine everybody in the house."

Flipboard CLOSE Home quarantine, he argued, is “one half” of the solution while the other is being on the “lookout for anybody who contracts COVID while in quarantine”. And subsequently isolating and feeding them. What was needed, he said, is a “massive testing program” otherwise, “you will be breeding these things in the houses”. The Jawaharlal Nehru University trained economist and former professor also argued strongly, while speaking about the Kerala government’s Rs 20,000 crore economic relief programme, for letting state governments borrow more money from varied sources. When asked if the Modi government’s announcements indicated that it will follow an expansionary fiscal policy in the fiscal year 2020-2021 as well, he said, “See, Nirmala Sitharaman, or anybody in the centre, has not given any indication that they would follow cooperative federalism. All these things that the centre has announced are going to be implemented by the states. And they are going to raise the fiscal deficit. Anyway, the one lakh crore expenditure that is also going to come from outside. They are already giving up...the question is whether they will allow the states also to borrow more. It will be very sad if they don’t.” He went a step further to say, “Not sad, highly worthy of protest.” And explained his reasons for saying so by pointing out that, “...you have got a major recession and here the central government is following an expansionary fiscal policy while at the same time they are forcing the states to cut expenditure. This is a crazy way of running the country. And therefore, I think good senses will come. But they are going to be stingy with the states.” But Dr. Thomas Isaac also appreciated the decision to pay in advance, front-loading as it referred to in official parlance, Rs 6000 (2000/month) under the PM Kisan scheme. He also commended the decision to give rice to the needy. “That’s a good move because warehouses are overflowing with stock, that is one way of usefully disposing the stock,” he said.

Edited excerpts from the interview: What do you make of the economic relief measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the economic distress exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdown? It is insufficient. Now there are only, I see, two major components which are going to have a big impact. That is, one, income transfer of Rs 500 per month through the Jan Dhan account for 3 months. That’s an additional expenditure which will have to be incurred for paying crores of people. But everybody had expected a much higher transfer. I was, quite frankly, thinking something of the order of Rs 5000 per person. Now this is, in fact, when compared to, say, the transfer that takes place in the US or UK, very very small. Now, I say only this because the other one, Kisan Samman, is only something which is budgeted and front-loading the Rs 2000. Rs 6000 is budgeted (for three months), they are going to give it in advance only. Second is the distribution of rice. That’s also welcome. That’s a good move because warehouses are overflowing with stock, that is one way of usefully disposing the stock. But look, for example, what Kerala has done. We are transferring nearly Rs 7200 to 55 lakh beneficiaries; As old age pension and so on or other benefits. Now this is front-loading. One had to be given in the future or...clearing up the arrears. But the important thing is that we are putting it in the hands of nearly 55 lakh beneficiaries. It should cover more than half the households in Kerala a sum of Rs 7200. This is something substantial. So the centre also should have given a much higher transfer. That’s my first point. Just to be sure, you are saying that you are transferring Rs 7200 per month to every family, is that right? No, Rs 1200 we are paying per month. So the amount that adds up for 6 months, Rs 7200, is being front-loaded. You know, the state government cannot, unlike the centre, because of hard budget constraints, declare additional expenditure over the budgeted amount. We cannot freely borrow, There is no way of raising resources other than what is in the budget. And therefore this is the only way the state government can create a package. We are front-loading the expenditures for the current months so that money reaches the people. Secondly, now, this distributional rise will leave out a large number of marginal groups. Like the migrants, street sweepers, destitutes and so on. And that’s very important. So we are, in Kerala, starting community kitchens funded by the local and state governments in partnership. These are run by women’s groups. No common dining. That is prohibited. You can take the food and go or we will deliver to your place if you book it through Whatsapp. If you have money, you can pay Rs 20, which is the price. If you don’t have money, that’s fine, we will serve you. So this is coming up very rapidly, soon it will be covering the entire state. We have ordered all the local governments, particularly in the cities, to pick up the homeless people sleeping in the streets and hire kalyana mandapams and put them there, and they be given food. We are also targeting our migrant workers. We are going to supply them food during this period. We are also giving food kits for cooking to every house. Now the central program will be helpful to us because we don’t have to buy the rice and one kilogram of grams but we will buy other condiments and so on, and supply them to each family in a kit. Now besides that we are directly giving the food by preparing in anganwadis to families. This is what is lacking in the central program: their allocation for health is very very minimal other than this Rs 50 lakh insurance for health workers. That’s only for three months. What is required is pumping in money in the National Health Mission (NHM) through the health departments of the state governments. Because it is not enough to quarantine everybody in the house. Even WHO says that is one half; other is you have to be on the lookout for anybody who contracts COVID while in quarantine, isolate and feed them. And a massive testing program. Otherwise what will happen is you will be breeding these things in the houses.

In slums, where the density of population, in Kerala people live so near each other, that this quarantine in the house doesn’t mean anything. That’s a concept used for, say, apartments and so on. In the village, people don’t even consider.... Therefore you need to…conduct surveillance. Test on a mass level in formal institutions. That’s right. Test so that you know better. Hiring enough temporary staff, healthcare staff, people— you need money for that. There’s nothing. In Kerala, we have used civic groups for this. We are going to have very systematic health monitoring through the Kudumbasree women’s self-help groups. That is all drawn up. These are the three issues where they are doing something but not sufficient enough. Kerala is doing something extra also.



You mentioned the inadequate attention paid to health and the absence of mass level testing of people for coronavirus. In the initial weeks, the ICMR cited limited testing capacity to explain why it was not testing at a mass level. What do you make of this argument? Okay, let me put it this way. India has limitations. Okay that’s accepted. But set up a symptom-based surveillance system—those who have fever, cold, cough, isolate them. It should be possible to do that. There must be somebody doing the surveillance and giving medication and so on. And to the extent possible, you do the testing of all those people—I am not saying you go testing everybody on random—but we can test people who are showing the symptoms. If we are not able to do that, then your case is lost. There is nothing you can do. So that capability must be raised. You open new laboratories, testing places, expand it, spend money there. The allocation for NHM is nothing. Even in the Nirmala Sitharaman’s package. In fact, allocation for the health sector has hardly increased in the last budget. Prepare for the worst. Instead, they are...I don’t know if they are preparing at all.

