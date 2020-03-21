No Lockdown For Now, But Will Have To Do It If Needed: Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Saturday said it had not imposed a lockdown for now, but would have to do if the need arises in wake of the coronavirus pandemic..

During his first-ever digital-only press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said restrictions due to COVID-19 were causing terrible financial stress to the poor.



He announced that those receiving ration from fair-price shops would get 50 percent extra for next month, and also doubled the pension for widows, differently-abled and elderly for this month.



The government has also reduced the size of social, religious and political gatherings to not more than five persons. It has not imposed a lockdown in Delhi for now, but will have to do it if need arises, Kejriwal said.



Kejriwal said only 50 percent buses would ply on roads in Delhi during the ‘Janata curfew’ on Sunday.



“Rs 4000-5000 pension will be paid to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by April 7,” he said.



“Seventy-two lakh people in Delhi get ration from fair price shops. Ration per person being increased by 50 per cent. It will be provided free,” the chief minister said.



“We are extremely concerned about daily wagers, labourers amid coronavirus crisis; don’t want anyone to go hungry,” he said, adding that food would be provided for homeless in night shelters.