Coronavirus: Kartik Aryan's Panchanma-Style PSA Wins The Internet Over Modi's Speech

Kartik Aryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s unfortunate, Love Aaj Kal, took to his Instagram to make a plea about staying indoors, especially targeted at those who’re still hanging out in the city.

The actor, who shot to stardom after the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies, made a video, similar to the format of the infamous monologue that has been a feature of all those Luv Ranjan movies.

In the 2 minute 24 second video, Aaryan pretty much called out everyone who’s yet to take the Corona pandemic seriously and are making excuses such as ‘economy suffering’ to justify going out. According to official estimates, 4 people have died due to Corona as the virus engulfs India.

The video especially works for folks above 50 who are, it appears, living under the false facade of invincibility.

Aarya also invokes world-renowned immunologist Anthony Fauci, saying that he’d be terrified seeing being line up at Mumbai’s Juhu beach, despite the government asking people to strictly stay indoors. Twitter quickly declared Aaryan’s speech as the better one compared to Prime Minister Modi, who too, addressed the nation at 8 pm on Thursday.

Watch the video below: