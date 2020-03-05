The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 29 after a Paytm employee who had travelled to Italy tested positive. Five people who came in contact with the Paytm employee have been tested and quarantined till their results come in, Delhi government health officials told PTI.

“We have also advised all our colleagues to work from home for a couple of days while we get our offices sanitised,” a company spokesperson was quoted in a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, the government says it is taking steps to facilitate the return of pilgrims from Srinagar, Kargil and Maharashtra, and fishermen from Kerala who are in Iran.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said an Indian medical team will reach Iran during the day and was likely to set up its first clinic at Qom by the evening to start screening for coronavirus before bringing people back.