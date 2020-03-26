What Will Happen If Coronavirus Hits Indian Prisons?

Mansi Thapliyal / Reuters A policeman walks inside the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013.

Earlier this week, taking suo motu cognisance of the risk of coronavirus spreading in prisons across the country, the Supreme Court directed all state governments and Union territories to set up high-level committees to determine who could be released on parole for four to six weeks. Tihar Jail authorities said on 23 March that they will release about 3,000 prisoners in the next few days. About 20 inmates from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat Jail were quarantined on Monday after showing symptoms of coronavirus,The Times of India reported. Tihar jail has alsoquarantined 18 inmates till now. India is not the only country dealing with this problem—activists in the United States, Canada and other countries have also pointed out that once the virus hits someone in jail, it will be like a “wildfire”. Advocate Ajay Verma, convener of the National Forum for Prison Reforms, told HuffPost India in an interview that even if one case goes under the radar, COVID-19 will spread very quickly in India’s prisons. Verma, who is also the head of the India chapter of International Bridges to Justice, a nonprofit organisation that promotes judicial reform and advocates for early access to counsel for prisoners, said that releasing prisoners involved in non-violent crimes will help decongest prisons and that state governments should make interim arrangements to house these released prisoners. To manage the panic among inmates, Verma suggested counselling through video conference and starting e-mulaqats for inmates when social meetings have been halted. Edited excerpts: 1. What steps should the Centre and state governments take to prevent the spread of coronavirus in prisons? Will decongesting be enough to ensure that COVID-19 doesn’t hit prisons? According to me, the best way is to release the people involved in non-violent crimes for a period of 45 days subject to review. Apart from this, social visits by outsiders should be suspended in all jails. Police need to stop arresting people in non-violent cases and if there are any new inmates, they should be properly screened and put in separate ward for 14 days. Screening of prison staff should also be implemented. All inter-jail transfers should be suspended for 30 days. Inmates who are over the age of 60 years or have pre-existing medical conditions should be released. The terms of bail should be relaxed. They should consider personal bond for those who have already got bail orders and are not able to furnish surety bonds. Each state has its own parole and furlough rules under Prison manual — parole is for emergency situations and inmates are granted furlough if they maintain good conduct throughout the year. State governments should use these powers in a liberal manner at the moment without any delay. The biggest question is: where will the released prisoners go in the lockdown period? Where will an outstation prisoner go? The government should make some interim arrangements, like having them housed in government-run shelter homes or give them permission to travel to their hometowns with an e-pass/document. 2. You are suggesting social visits should be suspended, but there was recently a riot at the Dum Dum central jail, allegedly over a ban on prisoners meeting family members. In case more strict measures need to be put in place, what can prison authorities do to manage situations like these in a humane manner? The riots in West Bengal happened because there were no hearings and social visits have also been stopped. Authorities should arrange for e-mulaqats instead. Punjab has already started this system. Skype and regular phone calls can also be done. This will help reduce the panic situation among inmates. Delhi and Telangana have also stopped social visits and other states are considering the same.

3. What will happen if even one case of COVID-19 is reported in an Indian prison? There are already suspected cases. From what I have heard, people in Tihar are also panicking. It can spread very quickly in prisons if unnoticed. The infrastructure of a lot of prisons in India is not in a good shape. They should have isolation wards to separate any suspected case or they can be shifted to the isolation wards in hospitals where there is security. It will be a horrible situation if coronavirus starts spreading in prisons. Adequate supply of soap and sanitisers for personal hygiene of inmates should be supplied. Women inmates should have a sufficient supply of sanitary napkins. 4. How are the medical facilities in prisons? Are prisoners regularly checked to see if anyone is showing symptoms of coronavirus? Thermal screening of all people and inmates entering prisons has started in many jails. New inmates are now being sent to a separate ward and being kept under observation. 5. Is it being done in prisons across the country or certain states? Delhi and Kerala have implemented it. We don’t know the status in other states yet. This must be done in all states because even a single positive case of coronavirus in prisons can create serious trouble for the prison administration. 6. Have you received any requests from the families of Kashmiris who were arrested after the abrogation of Article 370? Government has already released some political leaders in Kashmir. No one has yet approached me regarding this matter. 7. IBJ has worked towards providing mental health care to prisoners. With family visits being suspended and more restrictions being put in place now, what can be done to offer psychological support to the inmates? Tihar has a mental health programme. Mental Health Foundation (MHF) is allowed to visit. Counselling used to be provided to inmates by volunteers under the supervision of a psychologist. That should continue. In order to avoid physical contact, the same may be provided through video conferencing also. During this time, we are all worried while sitting at home. Prisoners then must be even more anxious. They need proper counselling at this time. We (IBJ) worked with the Department of Psychology, Indraprastha College for Women and Delhi Prisons to help female jail inmates. Every day, five students used to go to the prison and interact with inmates under the supervision of their teacher. It was a successful initiative.