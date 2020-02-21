Coronavirus: India Is Planning To Bring Back Another 100 Citizens Back From Wuhan

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Indians who were air-lifted from Wuhan following out-break of the deadly novel cornavirus, wait to collect release certificates before leaving from the ITBP quarantine facility, at Chhawla, near Nazafgarh on February 17, 2020 in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI — The aircraft India is sending to Wuhan with medical supplies will evacuate about 100 Indians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the advisories regarding travel to and from China remain in place, but there was no ban on travel. India is set to send a C-17 military transport aircraft to Wuhan to evacuate more Indians and deliver a consignment of medical supplies. India is awaiting clearance from the Chinese side. "Those interested to come back have been asked to contact the embassy... subject to capacity limitations and other logistics, we will accommodate nationals of other countries as well," Kumar said at a media briefing here. He said about 100 Indians will be brought back on the aircraft and the exercise of compiling the names is still on.

“We are monitoring the welfare of Indian nationals (in China) on a regular basis. We have advised the people in Wuhan and the Hubei province to take precautions and follow instructions of local authorities,” Kumar said. “You are aware that the government of India has decided to send an aircraft, a consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan and this is just a token way to express support to China as it continues its fight against the epidemic,” he said.

Kevin Frayer via Getty Images Members of a local neighbourhood committee wear protective masks as they turn away a visitor while standing guard at a barricade placed to control people entering and exiting a local hutong as part of government efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus on February 19, 2020 in Beijing, China.

India’s national carrier Air India earlier this month evacuated over 640 Indians from Wuhan in two separate flights. On the return flight, the aircraft will bring in Indian nationals who could not board the first two flights, Kumar said. Asked about details of the medical supplies to China, Kumar said India has always been the first responder for its neighbours and friends in times of crisis and it was in that spirit that Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered assistance to China in a letter he wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We are ready to dispatch the relief package as our token of support to China as they fight this outbreak. We are actually awaiting to get clearance to come from the government of China. So the moment the clearance comes, the relief flight will take off,” he said. The death toll in the coronavirus epidemic in China has climbed to 2,118 with the death of 114 more people, while the overall confirmed cases increased to 74,576. On the quarantined cruise ship off Japan, aboard which eight Indians tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Kumar said the Indian side is in touch with the Japanese authorities to work out the next steps.

Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images A bus carrying passengers who will take a government charter flight from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship drive at the Daikoku Pier on February 20, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan.