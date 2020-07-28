Coronavirus In West Bengal: Govt To Announce Further Lockdown Dates; Covid Patients Protest On Streets

West Bengal’s woes with Covid-19 seem to have no end. Even as the Mamata Banerjee government has maintained that it is trying its best to control the situation, over 50 Covid-19 patient took to the streets in Karnajora near Raiganj over poor facilities for them in a government centre.

One of the patients told The Telegraph, “Lunch is seldom served before 3.30pm and dinner comes around 11.30pm. The quality of food is very poor and a resident of the safe home is bound to become weak.”

The report said that those protesting either had no symptoms or had mild symptoms.

They also complained of being provided only two 200ml water pouches a day for drinking water.

West Bengal has so far reported 60,830 cases of Covid-19 and has 19,502 active cases.