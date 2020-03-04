Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 28, Six From Noida Test Negative

P. Ravikumar / Reuters Medical staff with protective clothing inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai.

Union minister of Health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said there are a total of 28 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in India.

Here’s the breakdown:

- 1 case in Delhi

- 6 cases in Agra (patients are relatives of Delhi-based man who tested positive)

- 16 Italians and an Indian driver

- 1 case in Telangana

- 3 cases in Kerala, who were discharged last week after recovery and are in quarantine at their homes.

The minister said that all international patients will be screened for symptoms at airports. Fourteen of the infected Italians are in isolation at the Indo Tibetan Border Police’s quarantine facility and two are in hospital, he added.

The minister said that the Italian tourists had come much before passengers from Italy were being screened in India. “One of the men was confirmed as a positive case in Rajasthan and he transmitted it to his wife. Apart from these two, 14 others have been also been infected,” The Indian Express quoted Vardhan as saying.