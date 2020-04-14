Delhi Hasn't Received Rapid Testing Kits Yet, Says Health Minister: 9 Things You Need To Know Today

Hindustan Times via Getty Images An employee with a disinfectant tank on his back walks carrying onions at Okhla Mandi on April 13, 2020 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the nation-wide lockdown would be extended till May 3, the Indian Railways and the civil aviation ministry have said that flights and railways services will remain suspended till then. The Union health ministry’s update on Tuesday morning placed the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India at 10,363, with 8,988 patients currently under treatment, and the death toll at 339. The ministry said that 1,035 people had far recovered from the infection. On Tuesday morning, Congress president Sonia Gandhi thanked frontline workers, saying “What can be more patriotic that all of us fighting the pandemic together. Our coronavirus warriors are fighting this war despite lack of basic safety gear. Doctors, health workers and volunteers are treating patients despite lack of protection kits.” A Press Trust of India tally based on state government updates said the total numbers of cases in India was at 9975, with death toll at 346, as of 9.45 pm on Monday. Here are the day’s top updates: 1. India has more than enough testing kits, says ICMR “Yesterday, we mentioned that we have kits that could last for 6 weeks. We have received another instalment for RT-PCR kits which are far more sufficient in numbers, which would essentially mean that we would be able to cover ourselves for a long period of time,” ICMR’s R Gangakhedkar said at the health ministry’s press conference. “Additionally, we are ordering close to about 33 Lakh kits for RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) and 37 Lakh rapid kits are expected to come at any point in time,” he said. “We are doing testing as per our sampling criteria. Mon-criteria based testing can result in sub-optimal use of testing kits. Besides, we are progressively widening our sampling zone, we are testing those who have SARI or influenza-like illnesses,” health secretary Luv Agarwal said. 2. 47 red zones in Delhi, haven’t received the rapid testing kits yet, says Satyendar Jain Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said there are 47 ‘Red Zones’ in Delhi now. “We’ve made the criteria more stringent now. Earlier an area used to be declared a ‘Red Zone’ if 10 or more positive cases were found there. Now, if 3 cases are found in an area it’ll be declared a ‘Red Zone’ & contained,” he said. “An area where 1 or 2 positive cases are found is considered an ‘Orange Zone’. It is monitored & declared a ‘Red Zone’ if more cases are found there,” he said. Jain also said: “We haven’t received the rapid testing kits yet. There is a great need for them. The central govt is about to receive the kits which have been imported, then we will get too. We will start working with it, the day we receive it.” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi will fully implement lockdown measures announced by Modi to contain the COVID-19 spread. 3. All Airlines And Railway Operations To Stay Suspended Till May 3 After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, the civil aviation ministry and the railway ministry said that all airlines and railway operations will remain shut till May 3. “All domestic and international scheduled airline operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm, 3rd May,” ANI quoted the civil aviation ministry as saying. The Indian Railways said that IRCTC will make full refunds of all trains that will be cancelled due to the lockdown.

All passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain suspended till the 2400 hrs of 3rd May: Ministry of Railways https://t.co/SZ7mUugP9B — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

For trains cancelled by Indian Railways, full refund will be provided automatically by IRCTC. Users need not cancel their e-tickets. Full fare will be credited back into users accounts from which payment was made:Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

4. Congress Slams PM Speech, Asks For ‘Concrete Steps’ For Economy The Congress on Tuesday termed the prime minister’s address to the nation as rhetoric and hollow on specifics , saying there was no mention of a financial package or concrete steps to revive the economy. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the PM’s address was like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark. “Amazing PM address. Exhortation, rhetoric, inspiration.....yet hollow on specifics! No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither for poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. Lockdown is good but cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue,” he asked.

#PM, pl be assured all stakeholders wl do their duties. V wl strictly observe #LDown; wl wear mask; wl boost immunity; download arogya app; look after poor; not fire employees. After this: shd v pray? We want concrete palliatives 4these deprived classes &even 4middle india &MSMEs — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 14, 2020