Coronavirus In India: What You Need To Know

ASSOCIATED PRESS A security man stands in front of an isolation ward where people who returned from China are under observation at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, March 2, 2020.

A day after two new cases of novel coronavirus, one from Delhi and another from Telangana were reported, the Health Ministry on Tuesday said six cases with “high-viral load” were detected during sample testing and these people have been kept in isolation in the capital.

The government has asked people to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore and said India was in discussions with authorities in Iran and Italy, two countries badly affected by the infection, to evacuate Indians there.

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which originated in China, has spread to over 60 countries.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 89,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,056 deaths reported globally in 67 countries.

Here’s what you need to know about the situation in India:

Case in Telangana —A 24-year-old software engineer from the city, who works in Bengaluru, was found to be the first confirmed case of nCov from Telangana on Monday.

The techie had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the virus. He had returned to Bengaluru in February before traveling to Hyderabad in a bus.

He was admitted to the isolation ward in state-run Gandhi hospital and his condition was stated to be stable.

IndiGo said four crew members, who were with coronavirus-infected passenger on the February 20 Dubai-Bengaluru flight, under home observation.

The Telangana government on Tuesday reviewed preparedness and measures to check the spread of the virus.

Case in Delhi — The person who has been tested positive in Delhi had travelled to Italy, press statement by the health ministry said on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Ministry said six cases with “high-viral load” were detected during sample testing and these people have been kept in isolation.

The six people had come in contact with the 45-year-old patient from Delhi and they include his family members. The six have been kept in isolation at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation.

Contact tracing of the people who came in contact with the six is simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network, the ministry said in a statement.

Delhi’s health minister Manish Sisodia said 3.5-lakh N95 masks had been arranged and the capital has over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients. Isolation wards are being readied in 25 hospitals, he said.

The Air India crew who had flown the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 on which he was the passenger have been asked to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days, officials said.

Meanwhile, Hyatt Regency Delhi says it has asked employees to self-quarantine after a person who dined at their restaurant tested positive for the virus.