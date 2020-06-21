Indian-Origin Expert Says Trajectory Of Coronavirus Cases In India Cause For Concern

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A health care worker in Mumbai's Dharavi on June 20, 2020 in Mumbai, India.

NEW YORK — Harvard Global Health Institute Director Dr Ashish Jha has expressed concern over how quickly the new coronavirus cases are rising in India and said when populous states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh get hit hard, the country could see a “large increase in virus infections and deaths”. India on Sunday saw a record single-day spike of 15,413 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s infection tally over the 4 lakh-mark, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities. “Right now I’m concerned by how quickly the number of new cases are rising. India’s density may be contributing to this and we’ve seen high rates of spread in some of the larger metro areas like Mumbai, Delhi and also Chennai,” Jha told PTI. “But what concerns me most is major population areas — such as in Bihar and UP — that have not yet gotten hit very hard. When they do get hit we will likely see a large increase in the numbers of cases and deaths, which we need to prepare for, he said.

Jha stressed that the trajectory of cases is very concerning in India, which jumped into the top five countries in the world in terms of numbers of new cases. For six days in a row, India has seen over 10,000 new cases, and given the lag between infection, onset of symptoms and death, I expect numbers to continue to rise in the coming weeks and months, he said in an email interview. The renowned health expert noted that the number of cases in India may be higher than what the data suggests because while testing has been improving, it has not been rolled out in a way that will capture all low-symptomatic patients. Jha said since several factors come into play, it is hard to predict how COVID-19 will pan out across India. Jha referred to the Youyang Gu COVID-19′ model, which forecasts infections and deaths from the virus around the world, for an estimate of a probable COVID-19 death toll in India. The Gu model suggests that there could be 136,056 projected total deaths and 27,333,589 total infected people in India by October 1, 2020. Noting that while the number is only an estimate, Jha stressed, What we do know is that we are not as far along in the trajectory of the disease as we hoped; this may be a 12 month fight or more.

